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OnePlus Ace 7, Ace 7 Pro Launch Date Confirmed for October 27 With New Dual-Airflow Design

OnePlus made its Ace 7 series launch official via a Weibo post

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 11:32 IST
OnePlus Ace 7, Ace 7 Pro Launch Date Confirmed for October 27 With New Dual-Airflow Design

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace 6 series does not have a fan-cooled design

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro will be announced together
  • Both smartphones get a dual-airflow design
  • The phones will be available in two colourways
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OnePlus announced via an official post on its social media channels that it will unveil the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro smartphones in China this month. The two Ace 7 series smartphones are set to launch in China on October 27. OnePlus put out a poster confirming a few other details about its upcoming smartphones. Beyond the leaks and rumours, OnePlus has been releasing teasers that reveal features of its new devices, including a dual-airflow design, which the brand claims can drastically improve performance.

OnePlus Ace 7, Ace 7 Pro Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus confirmed the October 27 launch of the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro smartphones in a Weibo post. The post included an image showcasing the Ace 7 Series devices in orange and blue colourways. The post also indicated that the phones will run on Oppo's ColourOS.

oneplus ace 7 pro weibo gadgets 360 OnePlusAce7 OnePlus

The official poster revealing the launch date
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

The devices in the image have the ‘Ace' branding on their rear panels. The bottom third of the left device has a copper orange finish, while the rest of the phone fades into silver. The phone on the left shows a mix of white and blue. Both devices have the volume rocker and power buttons on the right and the customisable Plus key on the left. Also visible is the new dual-airflow design system with an ‘O'-shaped outlet in the camera module, with airflow exiting from the left and bottom. The two rear-facing cameras are also visible.

As per a previous report, the new dual-airflow system will actively cool both the chipset (which sits under the camera module and the rear panel. Traditional vapour chamber cooling systems transfer heat generated at the chipset away from it, but this fan-based cooling system appears to eject heat at the source.

OnePlus claims that the new cooling system can drastically improve performance. In an older report, the OnePlus Ace 7 was spotted on the popular benchmarking website Geekbench. The device was listed as the ‘PMS110 ', ran Android 17, and was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device being tested managed a highest score of 3,112 and 10,357 in Geekbench version 7's single- and multi-core test suites.

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 7 Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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