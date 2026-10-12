After launching three models in its Ace 6 series, OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch its Ace 7 series of smartphones. A tipster recently revealed details about the unannounced OnePlus Ace 7 smartphone. The details include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 9,000mAh battery, and more. Now, a device from the same series has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench, revealing additional details, though the device's exact name remains unclear.

OnePlus Ace 7 Spotted on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications

The Tech Outlook first spotted the OnePlus Ace 7 on the popular benchmarking website Geekbench. The phone is currently listed as the ‘PMS110', which the source claims belongs to the OnePlus Ace 7 series but could be the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro.

The device was tested several times using the benchmark and managed the highest score of 3,112 and 10,357 in Geekbench version 7's single and multi-core test suites.

The listing details show that the phone runs Android 17 and is powered by the QTI SM8850, also known as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The listing shows the chipset has 6 cores clocked at 3.63GHz and 2 cores clocked at 4.61GHz. The unit which was tested had 16GB of RAM.

Details about the unannounced OnePlus Ace 7 were previously revealed in another report. A tipster revealed that the OnePlus Ace 7 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will also have a 200-megapixel primary camera. The ‘Pro' model of the Ace 7 series will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with 3.5X optical zoom. The selfie camera will use a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus Ace 7 will feature a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 9,000mAh battery and support 100W wired charging. The phone is said to have a built-in cooling fan but will also offer water resistance.

The OnePlus Ace series handset launched in China often ends up getting rebranded as the OnePlus R models in India. Keeping this in mind, the tipster said that the OnePlus Ace 7 could be launched as the OnePlus 16R in India.

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