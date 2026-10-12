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OnePlus Ace 7 Series Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Android 17

Geekbench performance aside, the key specifications were revealed in a previous leak

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 11:04 IST
OnePlus Ace 7 Series Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Android 17

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace 6 (pictured) will soon be replaced by the OnePlus Ace 7 series

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Highlights
  • OnePlus’ Ace 6 series includes its Ace 6, Ace 6T and Ace 6 Ultra models
  • New details about the upcoming OnePlus Ace 7 have emerged
  • The OnePlus Ace 7 was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website
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After launching three models in its Ace 6 series, OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch its Ace 7 series of smartphones. A tipster recently revealed details about the unannounced OnePlus Ace 7 smartphone. The details include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 9,000mAh battery, and more. Now, a device from the same series has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench, revealing additional details, though the device's exact name remains unclear.

OnePlus Ace 7 Spotted on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications

The Tech Outlook first spotted the OnePlus Ace 7 on the popular benchmarking website Geekbench. The phone is currently listed as the ‘PMS110', which the source claims belongs to the OnePlus Ace 7 series but could be the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro.

The device was tested several times using the benchmark and managed the highest score of 3,112 and 10,357 in Geekbench version 7's single and multi-core test suites.

The listing details show that the phone runs Android 17 and is powered by the QTI SM8850, also known as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The listing shows the chipset has 6 cores clocked at 3.63GHz and 2 cores clocked at 4.61GHz. The unit which was tested had 16GB of RAM.

Details about the unannounced OnePlus Ace 7 were previously revealed in another report. A tipster revealed that the OnePlus Ace 7 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will also have a 200-megapixel primary camera. The ‘Pro' model of the Ace 7 series will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with 3.5X optical zoom. The selfie camera will use a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus Ace 7 will feature a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 9,000mAh battery and support 100W wired charging. The phone is said to have a built-in cooling fan but will also offer water resistance.

The OnePlus Ace series handset launched in China often ends up getting rebranded as the OnePlus R models in India. Keeping this in mind, the tipster said that the OnePlus Ace 7 could be launched as the OnePlus 16R in India.

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, OnePlus Ace 7 Performance, OnePlus, OnePlus 16R, OnePlus 16R India Launch, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Ace 7 Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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