OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with support for 3.5x optical zoom
Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus Ace 7 series is expected to launch later this year with upgrades over the OnePlus Ace 6 series. While OnePlus remains tight-lipped about the arrival of new Ace series phones, a new leak suggests the lineup will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The series could include OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro. They could feature a high-refresh-rate display and a large battery. The company launched the OnePlus Ace 6 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, while the Ace 6 Ultra came with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset.
Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on X shared key specifications and price range of the OnePlus Ace 7 series. The tipster claims that the lineup will launch in India as the OnePlus 16R and could cost around Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 75,000. The OnePlus 15R was launched with a starting price of 59,999.
OnePlus Ace 7 Series : ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850 / SM8850Q) ✅ 200MP main camera ✅ Ace 7 Pro is likely to feature a 50MP JN5 3.5x periscope telephoto ✅ 6.78" 1.5K 185Hz flat LTPS OLED ✅ ~9000mAh🔋 ✅ ~100W+ charging 🤳16MP ✅ In-built cooling fan, water resistance Ace series phone is generally rebranded to flagship "R" series in India 🇮🇳, so, this might be the OnePlus 16R in India ‼️— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 6, 2026
The OnePlus Ace 7 series is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset bearing model numbers SM8850 and SM8850Q. The lineup is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate.
For optics, the OnePlus Ace 7 series is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies and video chats, the lineup could feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is said to carry a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with support for 3.5x optical zoom.
The upcoming OnePlus Ace 7 series is tipped to feature batteries with around 9,000mAh capacity. Charging support could be 100W or higher. The Ace 7 lineup is said to feature a built-in cooling fan.
OnePlus has previously launched rebranded versions of its Ace series smartphones in India under the R series. Therefore, we can expect one of the upcoming Ace 7 handsets to be available in India as the OnePlus 16R. The company has yet to officially confirm the development of the Ace 7 series or its availability in India. So take this information with a pinch of salt.
The OnePlus Ace 6 was released in October last year. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 7,800mAh battery. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra was released in April this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and an 8,600mAh battery.
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