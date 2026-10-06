Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Ace 7 Series Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in India as OnePlus 16R

OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with support for 3.5x optical zoom

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 18:44 IST
OnePlus Ace 7 Series Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in India as OnePlus 16R

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 7 series could pack batteries with capacities of around 9,000mAh

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The lineup is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED panels
  • OnePlus Ace 6 was launched in October last year
  • Ace 7 lineup is said to feature a built-in cooling fan
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 7 series is expected to launch later this year with upgrades over the OnePlus Ace 6 series. While OnePlus remains tight-lipped about the arrival of new Ace series phones, a new leak suggests the lineup will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The series could include OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro. They could feature a high-refresh-rate display and a large battery. The company launched the OnePlus Ace 6 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, while the Ace 6 Ultra came with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset.

OnePlus Ace 7 Series Specifications Leaked

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on X shared key specifications and price range of the OnePlus Ace 7 series. The tipster claims that the lineup will launch in India as the OnePlus 16R and could cost around Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 75,000. The OnePlus 15R was launched with a starting price of 59,999.

The OnePlus Ace 7 series is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset bearing model numbers SM8850 and SM8850Q. The lineup is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 7 series is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies and video chats, the lineup could feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is said to carry a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with support for 3.5x optical zoom.

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 7 series is tipped to feature batteries with around 9,000mAh capacity. Charging support could be 100W or higher.  The Ace 7 lineup is said to feature a built-in cooling fan.

OnePlus has previously launched rebranded versions of its Ace series smartphones in India under the R series. Therefore, we can expect one of the upcoming Ace 7 handsets to be available in India as the OnePlus 16R. The company has yet to officially confirm the development of the Ace 7 series or its availability in India. So take this information with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus Ace 6 was released in October last year. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 7,800mAh battery. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra was released in April this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and an 8,600mAh battery.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 7 Series, OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Solana Foundation Launches Institutional Settlement Programme With JPMorgan Input

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 7 Series Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in India as OnePlus 16R
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Adds Walking Navigation, Audio Balance Controls: Report
  2. Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched in India With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Google Pixel 10a Gets Rs. 6,000 Price Hike in India, Gets Costlier Globally
  4. Vivo S2 FE Launched in India With 10,000mAh Battery
  5. OnePlus Ace 7 Series Key Specifications Tipped Online
  6. Vivo V80 Launches in India With These Features
  7. Gears of War: E-Day PC Performance Review: The Best Looking Game in Years
#Latest Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Update Adds Walking Navigation, Spatial Audio and New Accessibility Controls
  2. WhatsApp Could Block Users From Logging In on Outdated Android, iOS Devices
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Burgundy Red Models Reportedly Showing Discolouration, Users Share Photos
  4. OnePlus Ace 7 Series Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in India as OnePlus 16R
  5. Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched in India With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  6. Solana Foundation Launches Institutional Settlement Programme With JPMorgan Input
  7. JBL PartyBox 720, 330, 130 and On-The-Go 2 Series Launched in India Alongside EasySing Mics
  8. Vivo OriginOS 7 India Rollout Timeline Revealed: Check Eligible Phones and Update Schedule
  9. Ethereum Sets 200 Million Gas Limit for Glamsterdam Sepolia Test
  10. Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched in India With Screen-Less Design, Advanced Sleep Tracking: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »