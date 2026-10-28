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OnePlus Ace 7 Teased to Get Tri-Cluster ‘E-Sport’ Chip Setup Ahead of October 29 Launch

This tri-cluster chip setup is said to improve touch, display and network response when playing games

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 15:30 IST
OnePlus Ace 7 Teased to Get Tri-Cluster ‘E-Sport’ Chip Setup Ahead of October 29 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 7 will be available in three colourways

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 7 Series is set to launch on October 29 in China
  • Both Ace 7 series phones will get a tri-cluster chip setup
  • The new chipset arrangement is will enhance the phone’s gaming experience
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Ahead of its expected launch on October 29, OnePlus has teased that its upcoming Ace 7 series of devices will feature an additional tri-cluster chip setup. This tri-cluster chip setup according to the brand is in place to enhance the smartphone's gaming experience. The new dedicated chips will be available on both the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro smartphones. Both devices are also said to get a dual-airflow fan design with an ‘O'-shaped inlet in the camera module, which is also in place to improve gaming performance.

OnePlus Ace 7 Series to Get Tri-Cluster E-Sports Gaming Chip Setup

OnePlus via an official Weibo post has revealed that its upcoming Ace 7 series of smartphones will feature a new tri-cluster chip setup. These self-developed chips have been designed to enhance the gaming experience of the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro. OnePlus claims that its ‘e-sports triple chip' setup works on touch response, display refresh rates and networking to improve the gaming experience on its phones.

This tri-cluster setup includes its Super Display Chip P4, a T3 chip which supports and tracks multi-finger touch-sampling rate, and an e-sports grade G3 networking chip.

OnePlus claims its T3 chip supports up to 520Hz multi-finger touch sampling, while its G3 chip can cut down game stuttering by 46 percent and latency by 17 percent on cellular networks. The P4 chip is in charge of enabling a steady 185Hz screen refresh rate without blur.

OnePlus in another Weibo post also reiterated how its dual-airflow system works. The unique airflow system which uses a cooling fan can cool the chip and the rear panel of the smartphone simultaneously.The objective is to maintain stable gaming performance while keeping the phone cool in the hands of the user while playing games.

In yet another Weibo post, OnePlus earlier revealed that its phones will be powered by 9,000mAh batteries. These high-capacity batteries will support 100W charging using the company's SuperVOOC protocol. A previous report also mentioned the use of BOE displays which will support a 165Hz regular refresh rate and an enhanced 185Hz refresh rate, while playing games.

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 7 Launch, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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