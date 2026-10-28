Ahead of its expected launch on October 29, OnePlus has teased that its upcoming Ace 7 series of devices will feature an additional tri-cluster chip setup. This tri-cluster chip setup according to the brand is in place to enhance the smartphone's gaming experience. The new dedicated chips will be available on both the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro smartphones. Both devices are also said to get a dual-airflow fan design with an ‘O'-shaped inlet in the camera module, which is also in place to improve gaming performance.

OnePlus Ace 7 Series to Get Tri-Cluster E-Sports Gaming Chip Setup

OnePlus via an official Weibo post has revealed that its upcoming Ace 7 series of smartphones will feature a new tri-cluster chip setup. These self-developed chips have been designed to enhance the gaming experience of the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro. OnePlus claims that its ‘e-sports triple chip' setup works on touch response, display refresh rates and networking to improve the gaming experience on its phones.

This tri-cluster setup includes its Super Display Chip P4, a T3 chip which supports and tracks multi-finger touch-sampling rate, and an e-sports grade G3 networking chip.

OnePlus claims its T3 chip supports up to 520Hz multi-finger touch sampling, while its G3 chip can cut down game stuttering by 46 percent and latency by 17 percent on cellular networks. The P4 chip is in charge of enabling a steady 185Hz screen refresh rate without blur.

OnePlus in another Weibo post also reiterated how its dual-airflow system works. The unique airflow system which uses a cooling fan can cool the chip and the rear panel of the smartphone simultaneously.The objective is to maintain stable gaming performance while keeping the phone cool in the hands of the user while playing games.

In yet another Weibo post, OnePlus earlier revealed that its phones will be powered by 9,000mAh batteries. These high-capacity batteries will support 100W charging using the company's SuperVOOC protocol. A previous report also mentioned the use of BOE displays which will support a 165Hz regular refresh rate and an enhanced 185Hz refresh rate, while playing games.

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