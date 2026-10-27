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OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of October 29 Launch

OnePlus Ace 7 will be offered in three memory and storage configurations in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 14:06 IST
OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of October 29 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 7 series will come with company's self-developed Esports Tri-Core chip system

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 7 Pro will be available in five configurations
  • OnePlus Ace 7 Pro will feature a built-in active cooling fan
  • Both smartphones will be available in three colour options
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OnePlus Ace 7 Pro will launch later this week alongside the standard OnePlus Ace 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the rear camera specifications of the Pro model. The OnePlus Ace 7 will be offered in three memory and storage configurations, while the Pro variant will come in five RAM and storage options. Both smartphones are also confirmed to feature BOE displays with a 165Hz refresh rate and support for up to 185Hz in select games. The OnePlus Ace 7 series will also feature a built-in active cooling system.

OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Camera Details Revealed

OnePlus, through its official Weibo account, has confirmed that the Ace 7 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a periscope telephoto unit with 3.5x optical zoom support. The company has also published camera samples captured using the phone, showcasing wide and zoomed-in shots.

OnePlus Ace 7 series will ship with the company's self-developed Esports Tri-Core chip system. The setup comprises three dedicated chips. The T3 Touch Chip is designed to improve touch responsiveness. The G3 Esports Network Chip is claimed to improve connection and reduce network latency. Meanwhile, the P4 Super Display Chip is designed to improve the clarity of fast-moving visuals.

The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro will feature a built-in active cooling fan alongside a dual-channel Glacier Cooling System. The cooling hardware is designed to manage heat during gaming and other demanding tasks. The company claims that using a floating window to play games while watching livestreams can keep temperatures 6.8 degrees Celsius lower. During video calls in high-temperature environments, the system is claimed to reduce the temperature by 4.9 degrees Celsius. 

The OnePlus Ace 7 is confirmed to come in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. The Ace 7 Pro will be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

The company claimed that the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro will feature BOE displays using customised X4 luminescent material. The LTPO AMOLED panels will support a system-wide refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The panel offers 185Hz in supported games.

The standard Ace 7 will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V series chipset, while the Ace 7 Pro will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Both smartphones are already teased to have three colour options. OnePlus has also confirmed that the handsets will run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

The OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro will be launched in China on October 29. Pre-orders for both smartphones are already open in the country through OnePlus' official online store. The company has yet to announce the availability of the devices in markets outside China. 

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Ace 7 Specifications, OnePlus Ace 7 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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