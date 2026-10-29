OnePlus Ace 7 series was launched in China on Thursday, during the company's October launch event. The new lineup includes two models, namely the OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro. Both smartphones are set to go on sale in the country next month in three distinct colour options each. The OnePlus Ace 7 series is equipped with a 9,000mAh battery. Both smartphones also boast a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, the OnePlus Ace 7 series phones are powered by different Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipsets. It also ships with Oppo's latest ColorOS version.

OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Price, Availability

OnePlus Ace 7 price starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The higher-end 16GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 4,899 (about Rs. 70,000) and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 74,000), respectively. The model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 5,699 (about Rs. 81,000).

On the other hand, the price of the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro starts at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the base variant with the same RAM and storage capacity. The higher-end 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB configurations cost CNY 5,299 (about Rs. 76,000), CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 80,000), and CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 86,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 7,299 (about Rs. 1,04,000).

The two new OnePlus Ace series phones are set to go on sale in China on November 3 via the Oppo online store. The OnePlus Ace 7 is offered in Midnight Black, Streamer White, and Quenched (translated from Chinese) colour options. The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro will be available for purchase in Flowing White, Midnight Black, and Windbreaker (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro are dual-SIM smartphones. Both phones ship with Oppo's latest Android 17-based ColorOS 17, the same as the OnePlus 16. The OnePlus Ace 7 series phones feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 185Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi pixel density, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, always-on display, and 1.07 billion colours. Both phones ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is last year's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 7 is powered by the recently released Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5V chipset. The two chipsets deliver a peak clock speed of up to 4.6GHz. The SoCs have been paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For thermal management, the OnePlus Ace 7 series features the Dual-Path Glacier Air-Cooling system.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 7 series carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with autofocus, optical image stabilisation, and up to 20x digital zoom. The Ace 7 features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera on the back with a 112-degree field of view, while the Ace 7 Pro carries a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom. On the front, the two handsets feature a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. Both phones can record videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps.

The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Both support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, and an IR blaster. The two measure 162.3 x 77.37 x 8.59mm. The Ace 7 weighs about 223g, while the Ace 7 Pro weighs about 225g.