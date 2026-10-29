Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace 7 Pro and Ace 7 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 200 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace 7 Pro and Ace 7 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace 7 Pro and OnePlus Ace 7 will go on sale in China on November 3 via the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 17:45 IST
OnePlus Ace 7 Pro and Ace 7 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 7 series features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 7 series supports 100W wired fast charging
  • OnePlus Ace 7 series sports a 6.78-inch display
  • OnePlus Ace 7 is offered in three colour options
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 7 series was launched in China on Thursday, during the company's October launch event. The new lineup includes two models, namely the OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro. Both smartphones are set to go on sale in the country next month in three distinct colour options each. The OnePlus Ace 7 series is equipped with a 9,000mAh battery. Both smartphones also boast a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, the OnePlus Ace 7 series phones are powered by different Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipsets. It also ships with Oppo's latest ColorOS version.

OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Price, Availability

OnePlus Ace 7 price starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The higher-end 16GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 4,899 (about Rs. 70,000) and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 74,000), respectively. The model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 5,699 (about Rs. 81,000).

On the other hand, the price of the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro starts at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the base variant with the same RAM and storage capacity. The higher-end 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB configurations cost CNY 5,299 (about Rs. 76,000), CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 80,000), and CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 86,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 7,299 (about Rs. 1,04,000).

The two new OnePlus Ace series phones are set to go on sale in China on November 3 via the Oppo online store. The OnePlus Ace 7 is offered in Midnight Black, Streamer White, and Quenched (translated from Chinese) colour options. The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro will be available for purchase in Flowing White, Midnight Black, and Windbreaker (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro are dual-SIM smartphones. Both phones ship with Oppo's latest Android 17-based ColorOS 17, the same as the OnePlus 16. The OnePlus Ace 7 series phones feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 185Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi pixel density, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, always-on display, and 1.07 billion colours. Both phones ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is last year's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 7 is powered by the recently released Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5V chipset. The two chipsets deliver a peak clock speed of up to 4.6GHz. The SoCs have been paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For thermal management, the OnePlus Ace 7 series features the Dual-Path Glacier Air-Cooling system.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 7 series carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with autofocus, optical image stabilisation, and up to 20x digital zoom. The Ace 7 features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera on the back with a 112-degree field of view, while the Ace 7 Pro carries a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom. On the front, the two handsets feature a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. Both phones can record videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps.

The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Both support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, and an IR blaster. The two measure 162.3 x 77.37 x 8.59mm. The Ace 7 weighs about 223g, while the Ace 7 Pro weighs about 225g.

OnePlus Ace 7

OnePlus Ace 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 2.2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
OnePlus Ace 7 Pro

OnePlus Ace 7 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 2.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 7 Price, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Price, OnePlus Ace 7 Launch, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Launch, OnePlus Ace 7 Specifications, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Adds Immersive Explorations to Gemini, Letting Students Explore Science and History

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 7 Pro and Ace 7 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Karbonn Changes Brand Focus to Connect With Young Indians
  2. OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, Ace 7 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at These Prices
  3. OnePlus Festive Sale: OnePlus 15, Nord 6 and More Get Discounts in India
  4. Samsung W27 With a Premium Two-Tone Design Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition Launched in India With One-Year Gaana Plus Subscription
  2. Zomato to Introduce Mehmaan Mode to Hide Food Prices While Guests Order
  3. Anthropic Adds Smart Reports, Employee Surveys and Shared Budgets to Claude Enterprise
  4. Gemini Notebook Adds Audio Recorder on Android and iOS With Support for One-Hour Recordings
  5. Phantom Blade Zero Hits Over Half a Million Players on Steam on Launch Day
  6. Gemini AI in Google Sheets Updated With Faster Responses, Improved Consistency Across Cells
  7. Allium Restores Core APIs While Investigating the Cause of Its Security Incident
  8. OnePlus Ace 7 Pro and Ace 7 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Adds Immersive Explorations to Gemini, Letting Students Explore Science and History
  10. Google Expands AI Mode Ads to India and Nine Other Countries as Multiturn Ads Roll Out in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »