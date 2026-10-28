OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro are scheduled to launch in China on October 29. Just a day before the official reveal, the company has disclosed the chipset, battery capacity and charging details of the OnePlus Ace 7. The upcoming Acer series phone is confirmed to ship with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. It will launch in three shades with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

OnePlus Ace 7 Key Specifications Teased

In new Weibo posts, the company announced that the OnePlus Ace 7 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series chipset, which carries the model number SM8850-1-AB. The mobile platform features an octa-core CPU with two prime cores clocked at up to 4.6GHz and six performance cores running at up to 3.62GHz.

The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Compared to the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the V Series variant has one fewer Adreno GPU slice and a lower cache capacity.

Further, the OnePlus Ace 7 is teased to feature a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It will also include a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. Details about the remaining camera sensors and front camera have not been revealed yet.

The company earlier this month revealed that the OnePlus Ace 7 will have a 185Hz refresh rate display. It will feature a Dual-Path Glacier Air Cooling System for thermal management. The cooling setup is claimed to maximise frame rates for uninterrupted gameplay and keep the device 10 degrees Celsius cooler during continuous gaming sessions

Like the Pro variant, the standard OnePlus Ace 7 is also confirmed to feature a self-developed Esports Triple Chip system.

The OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro are scheduled to launch in China on October 29. The Ace 7 will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It will come in Flowing Night, Polar Night Black, and Quenching (translated from Chinese) colour options.