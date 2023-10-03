Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Open Foldable’s Gapless Design Revealed in Official Unboxing: Details

OnePlus Open Foldable’s Gapless Design Revealed in Official Unboxing: Details

The new foldable from OnePlus looks very different from Oppo’s N series foldable lineup.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2023 11:19 IST
OnePlus Open Foldable’s Gapless Design Revealed in Official Unboxing: Details

The OnePlus Open as seen in the first look video by YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Open will have a re-engineered hinge compared to Find N2
  • It will have a gapless design
  • The foldables’ cameras are hidden in the video
Advertisement

Samsung India is soon set to get a proper competitor in the foldables space with the expected launch of OnePlus's first foldable in the market. The new foldable is expected to pack in flagship specifications which would bring it on par with the only two players that have launched premium horizontal folding devices in the country – Samsung and Tecno. After several leaked renders, we recently got a glimpse of what appeared to be a OnePlus Open being used by actress Anushka Sharma. With the expected global launch date now set for 19 October, OnePlus decided to do a big reveal of its own and show off its first foldable's design.

The upcoming foldable was revealed by YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger, with the host also interviewing OnePlus Co-founder and CEO, Pete Lau while revealing the device. The CEO of OnePlus in the video also explained how the OnePlus Open is basically bringing the best of OnePlus and Oppo's technological advances into one device.

The focus of the video is clearly the phone's brand new design language, which looks strikingly different from any OnePlus smartphone in the recent past. The metal frame has flat sides and has an overall form factor which is very different from the Oppo Find N2's passport-sized broader inner and outer displays. At the same time the form factor also does not appear similar to Samsung's skinny remote-control-like design, which makes the outer display a bit cramped to use. On the front, the display glass stretches to the edges of the skinny metal frame, which along with the flat front and rear panels gives it a very modern appearance.

Lau claims that the company holds around 600 patents related to foldable technology and also explains how this makes it possible to have a gapless design which first debuted on the Oppo Find N. The hinge, as demoed in the video, is strong enough to even hang from a piece of paper when placed between the two halves of the foldable.

Lau in the video also claims that OnePlus holds 35 patents for the new hinge's design. This new hinge is an improvement over the Oppo Find N2 as well in the sense that it has fewer components, not only making it lighter, but more compact and durable as well. The hinge is 37 percent smaller than the hinge on the outgoing Oppo Find N2 model.

Apart from the hinge, OnePlus has also made room for its unique Alert Slider, which has been available on its premium devices for many years. However, its presence also hints at the lack of an IP rating, which is also not available in its most premium smartphone offering, the OnePlus 11 5G.

Design aside, Lau also speaks about adapting apps to the inner foldable display, which is something only Samsung has managed to do well so far with its Galaxy Z series horizontal foldable. The CEO claimed that the company has worked with Google to ensure that apps adapt well when used with both displays.

Another detail that Lau reveals in the video is that OnePlus will ensure different product strategies for different regions. And that doing this will allow the company to make sure that the product gets maximum reach.

A detail to keep in mind is that the unit in the video is an early sample. So, things are expected to change by the time the final production units are ready for the launch announcement. Another detail to keep in mind is that the phone was not turned on during the entire length of the video, which could indicate that the software isn't ready yet. According to the latest leaks the device will go official on 19 October, 2023. The device is expected to be priced below Samsung's premium foldable offering called the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can read our review of it here.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Redmi Note 12 5G Available at as Low as Rs. 10,799 During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Dips, Most Altcoins See Impact and Register Losses

Related Stories

OnePlus Open Foldable’s Gapless Design Revealed in Official Unboxing: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  3. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  4. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Kickstarter Deals Now Live
  6. OnePlus Reveals Its New Foldables’ Design in Official Unboxing
  7. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  8. Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  10. OnePlus Diwali Deals Teased: Offers on OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Rug-Pulls Affect Thousands of Users in Himachal Pradesh, Over Rs 200 Crore Lost
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Dips, Most Altcoins See Impact and Register Losses
  3. Google to Roll Out Emoji Reactions Feature for Gmail on Android and iOS: Report
  4. OnePlus Open Foldable’s Gapless Design Revealed in Official Unboxing: Details
  5. Meta Proposes Monthly Fee of Up to EUR 13 for Ad-Free Access to Instagram and Facebook: Report
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Series Overheating Issue Acknowledged by Apple, Fix Is Coming
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Available at as Low as Rs. 10,799 During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7a Discounted Price Revealed
  9. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and More to Be Available With Massive Discounts During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  10. Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Price, Specifications Compared
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.