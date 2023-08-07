Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Open Price in India Tipped; Expected to Be Priced Lower Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

OnePlus Open Price in India Tipped; Expected to Be Priced Lower Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

New leaked OnePlus Open design renders suggest the phone will have curved corners.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 August 2023 19:06 IST
OnePlus Open Price in India Tipped; Expected to Be Priced Lower Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ Smartprix

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is expected to launch in Black and Green colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open could sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display
  • The phone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • OnePlus Open is likely to have a lychee-like leather finish

OnePlus Open smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. 2023 has been a year of the foldable devices as Samsung recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while Tecno introduced its Phantom V Fold. The upcoming phone from OnePlus will be the first foldable smartphone from the Shenzhen-based mobile manufacturer. Details including design renders and specifications of the handset have been doing rounds of the rumour mill for a while now. A new leak hints at the price of the phone in India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested that the OnePlus Open will be priced under Rs. 1,20,000. This, if true, will list the book-style foldable below the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 5 which starts in India at Rs. 1,54,999 for its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which was released in the country earlier this year in April, is listed in India at Rs. 88,888 for its lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Newly leaked design renders suggest that the OnePlus Open will launch with a significantly larger circular rear camera module than suggested previously, placed centrally on the upper side of the back panel. Compared to previous leaks, the new report suggests that the phone will also get a wider display and flaunt round corners, even on the hinge side. 

Likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus Open is expected to be paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, the handset is expected to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner screen and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer panel.

Along with two 32-megapixel front camera sensors, OnePlus Open is likely to have a 50-megapixel rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens at the back. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open price in India, OnePlus Open specifications, OnePlus Open India Launch, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit
Vivo V29e India Launch Timeline, Renders Leaked, May Pack Snapdragon 400-Series SoC

Related Stories

OnePlus Open Price in India Tipped; Expected to Be Priced Lower Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Launch on This Date
  2. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  3. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  7. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  8. Realme 11x 5G May Launch in India Soon: Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  9. Top iPad, Apple Watch, Mac Mini Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Sale
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Offers on ANC Headphones
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Beta Version Allows Testers to Try New Voice Chats and 'Send for Admin Review' Feature
  2. 'Really Rewarding': Gal Gadot on Serving Double Duty as Lead Actor and Producer on Netflix’s Heart of Stone
  3. Vivo V29e India Launch Timeline, Renders Leaked, May Pack Snapdragon 400-Series SoC
  4. Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition: Details
  5. OnePlus Open Price in India Tipped; Expected to Be Priced Lower Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  6. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Oppo A58 4G Said to Launch in India on August 8; Price, Sale Date, Specifications Tipped
  9. Meesho Posts First-Ever Profit, Plans IPO in 12 to 18 Months
  10. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Buy 10.3 Percent Stake in Firm From Antfin Amid China Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.