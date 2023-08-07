OnePlus Open smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. 2023 has been a year of the foldable devices as Samsung recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while Tecno introduced its Phantom V Fold. The upcoming phone from OnePlus will be the first foldable smartphone from the Shenzhen-based mobile manufacturer. Details including design renders and specifications of the handset have been doing rounds of the rumour mill for a while now. A new leak hints at the price of the phone in India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested that the OnePlus Open will be priced under Rs. 1,20,000. This, if true, will list the book-style foldable below the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 5 which starts in India at Rs. 1,54,999 for its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which was released in the country earlier this year in April, is listed in India at Rs. 88,888 for its lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Newly leaked design renders suggest that the OnePlus Open will launch with a significantly larger circular rear camera module than suggested previously, placed centrally on the upper side of the back panel. Compared to previous leaks, the new report suggests that the phone will also get a wider display and flaunt round corners, even on the hinge side.

Likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus Open is expected to be paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, the handset is expected to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner screen and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer panel.

Along with two 32-megapixel front camera sensors, OnePlus Open is likely to have a 50-megapixel rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens at the back.

