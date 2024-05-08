Apple took wraps off its Pencil Pro at the 'Let Loose' event on Tuesday (May 7) alongside the newest iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup. The latest generation of Apple's handy stylus has several new features like a squeeze function, gyroscope, and custom haptic feedback. It supports the company's native Find My technology. The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the latest iPad models that ship with iPadOS 17.5 or later. It can be magnetically attached to the side of the iPad Pro.

Apple Pencil Pro price in India, availability

The newly launched Apple Pencil Pro is priced at Rs. 11,900 in India. It is currently up for sale via the company's online store in India with delivery stated to start May 15. Shoppers can also order online and pick up the device from Apple BKC.

Meanwhile, the second generation Apple Pencil with USB Type-C is also priced at Rs. 11,900, while the Apple Pencil (2023) retails for Rs. 7,990.

Apple Pencil Pro specifications

The Apple Pencil Pro offers a couple of new functionalities for adapting the stylus to different creative and casual tasks like note-taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more. It supports a squeeze gesture that brings up a new palette allowing users to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colours without interrupting the process. A new sensor in the barrel assists in sensing a user's squeeze. It supports double tap to switch between tools as well.

Further, Apple has packed a new gyroscope on the Pencil Pro that allows users to rotate the device. Rotating the barrel changes the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools and Apple Pencil hover lets users visualise the orientation of a tool before making a mark. It carries a custom haptic engine for providing a light pulse confirming actions like squeeze, double tap, or snap to a Smart Shape.

Apple has added Find My support to the Pencil Pro for the first time this year. This feature will help users locate the stylus if misplaced through the Find My app. It is compatible with iPad Pro 13 (M4), iPad Pro 11 (M4), iPad Air 13 (M2) and iPad Air 11 (M2) with iPadOS 17.5 or later. The stylus can be paired, charged and stored on the side of the iPad Pro through a new magnetic interface. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, measures 166x8.9mm, and weighs 19.15 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.