Redmi Note 12 5G was introduced in India back in August.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2023 09:38 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 5G is offered in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colourways

  • Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phone is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  • The Note 12 5G supports 33W wired fast charging
Flipkart's Big Billions Day Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will start from October 8. It is expected to offer some of the biggest discounts and best deals across various products, including electronic items such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, etc. The e-commerce platforms have started sharing deals on some of the products. The Redmi Note 12 5G, which launched in India in August, is one of the phones that will be available at a significantly discounted rate.

Redmi Note 12 5G price in India, availability

The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G is currently priced in India at Rs. 15,999. As per a promotional image shared by Amazon, this variant can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 13,999, which includes select bank offers. The same variant can also be purchased via Flipkart at a price as low as Rs. 10,799, including an exchange offer of Rs. 1,000, among other discounts and bank offers. The handset is available in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colours.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

Sporting a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, the Redmi Note 12 5G comes with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The dual nano SIM-supported Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 paired with an integrated Adreno 619 GPU, up to 11GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 5G is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back and a 13-megapixel sensor in front. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
