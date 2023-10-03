Flipkart's Big Billions Day Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will start from October 8. It is expected to offer some of the biggest discounts and best deals across various products, including electronic items such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, etc. The e-commerce platforms have started sharing deals on some of the products. The Redmi Note 12 5G, which launched in India in August, is one of the phones that will be available at a significantly discounted rate.

Redmi Note 12 5G price in India, availability

The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G is currently priced in India at Rs. 15,999. As per a promotional image shared by Amazon, this variant can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 13,999, which includes select bank offers. The same variant can also be purchased via Flipkart at a price as low as Rs. 10,799, including an exchange offer of Rs. 1,000, among other discounts and bank offers. The handset is available in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colours.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

Sporting a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, the Redmi Note 12 5G comes with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The dual nano SIM-supported Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 paired with an integrated Adreno 619 GPU, up to 11GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 5G is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back and a 13-megapixel sensor in front. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

