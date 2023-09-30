OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Spotted Ahead of Possible October India Launch

OnePlus Open is expected to make its debut soon as the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus. It has been previously reported that the foldable could release on October 19. However, the company has not revealed the exact date yet. Meanwhile, there has been several leaks and rumours regarding the phone's design and specifications, which is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, ahead of its India launch, Indian actress Anushka Sharma was reportedly spotted using the OnePlus Open smartphone.

YouTube creator Sufiyan Khan (@RealSufiyanKhan) recently posted pictures on X, where he claimed Anushka Sharma to be holding OnePlus Open smartphone in her hands. From the glimpses, one could spot the camera unit of the upcoming smartphone. While the company has confirmed the OnePlus Open India launch soon, it has not revealed the date for release of the foldable.

The smartphone is likely to launch in October. An earlier report also suggested that the official debut could take place on October 19. The smartphone was initially tipped to launch in August, however, the release was pushed further due to change in display manufacturer.

A previous report suggested that the OnePlus Open could feature an outward folding design. This will be similar to several other Android foldable such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel Fold, and Vivo X Fold 2. The price of the foldable is tipped to be fixed under Rs. 1,20,00. In terms of specifications, it could come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The OnePlus Open smartphone is expected to sport a 7.8-inch AMOLED inner display, with a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen.

The foldable is said to house a triple rear camera unit, placed in a circular module. The setup could be led by a 50-megapixel sensor, along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel periscope lens. For selfies, it might include two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.