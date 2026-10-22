Oppo K14 Plus was launched in India at the end of last month. The smartphone arrived as another addition to the tech firm's mid-range K14 lineup. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset. Weeks after its debut, the smartphone maker has raised the price of the Oppo K14 Plus across its three RAM and storage configurations. This adds to the series of price hikes that Oppo smartphones have received recently. Apart from Oppo, other OEMs like Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Samsung, and Apple have also raised the prices of their offering due to the ongoing RAM crisis.

Oppo K14 Plus Revised Pricing in India

The tech firm has updated its online store in India to reflect the revised price of the Oppo K14 Plus. The price of the handset now starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base model offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration now costs Rs. 36,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model is now priced at Rs. 40,999.

This marks a notable price hike over the launch price of the smartphone. For reference, the Oppo K14 Plus was launched in India on September 29 at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base option. Meanwhile, the higher-end options were unveiled at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The company has increased the prices of the variants by Rs. 3,000, Rs. 4,000, and Rs. 5,000, respectively.

The Oppo K14 Plus is currently on sale in India via the Oppo India online store in two colour options, namely Solar Orange and Star White. To recap, the handset sports a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 4,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 450 ppi pixel density, and 1.07 billion colours.

Powering the Oppo K14 Plus is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, which delivers a peak clock speed of up to 2.5GHz. It also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, and an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The phone also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging.

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