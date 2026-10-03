The mid-range smartphone segment in 2026 looks very different from 2025. To keep profit margins in check, address the memory crisis' rising prices, and stay competitive, brands are focusing on different features to make their smartphones stand out. Oppo recently launched its all-new K14 Plus, and it stands out for several reasons. But how does it stack up against capable mid-range phones from other brands? We compared the Oppo K14 Plus with the Redmi 17 and the Realme 17X to see which offers the best value.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Price in India

Oppo K14 Plus: The Oppo K14 Plus is available for Rs. 29,999 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs. 32,999 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 35,999 with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is available in Solar Orange and Star White colourways.

Redmi 17: The Redmi 17 is available for Rs. 23,999 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 26,999 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is available in Eternal Orange, Endless Blue and Absolute Black colourways.

Realme 16x: The Realme 16x is available for Rs. 28,999 with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs. 30,999 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 33,999 with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is available in Glory White and Endurance Brown colourways.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Display, Software

Oppo K14 Plus: The Oppo K17 Plus has a 6.77-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 1,272 x 2,772 pixels, for a pixel density of 450 ppi, and manages 1,800 nits in high brightness mode. The panel uses AGC DT-Star D+ glass for protection. As for software, the Oppo K14 Plus runs ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16.

Redmi 17: The Redmi 17 offers a very basic HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. This panel peaks at 825 nits in high-brightness mode but uses Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i for protection. The phone runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 out of the box, which is based on Android 16.

Realme 16x: The Realme 16x also offers a basic HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Redmi 17, this panel manages 1,200 nits in high brightness mode, which should fare better outdoors. The panel is protected by Panda glass. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Processor, Battery

Oppo K14 Plus: The Oppo K14 Plus has a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, which uses the 4nm process and has a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz. It's paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a sufficiently large 8,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging and 13.5W reverse wired charging.

Redmi 17: Xiaomi's Redmi 17 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM but only 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, which may be a deal-breaker for some. The phone has a 7,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and offers 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Realme 16x: The Realme 16x has a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and offers a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It pairs the chipset with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone has a 7,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Cameras, Dimensions

Oppo K14 Plus: The Oppo K14 Plus has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and supports 2-axis optical image stabilisation. The selfie camera has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone measures 162.6 × 77.6 × 8.4 mm and weighs 207g.

Redmi 17: The Redmi 17 also has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. But it lacks OIS, which can result in blurry images in low light. The selfie camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.1 aperture. The phone measures 170.1 x 78.4 x 8.8mm and weighs 232g.

Realme 16x: The Realme 16x also has a 50-megapixel primary camera, but it lacks OIS and PDAF. It also has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The phone measures 166.5 x 78.2 x 8.8mm and weighs 217g.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Which One Should You Buy?

Out of the three smartphones in this comparison, Oppo's K14 Plus is an easy pick. It has the best durability rating, display and a capable processor. Realme 16x would be our next choice, but it offers little value at its current asking price, given its basic camera hardware. The Redmi 17 is hard to recommend given its humble hardware specifications. Get it only if you are on a tight budget and just want a second device with good battery life.