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Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Here is how the Oppo K14 Plus, Redmi 17, and Realme 16x compare in price, specifications, and features.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 October 2026 10:00 IST
Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Oppo K14 Plus (left) vs Redmi 17 (centre) vs Realme 16x (right)

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Highlights
  • The Oppo K14 Plus offers an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance
  • The Oppo K14 Plus is the only one to offer an AMOLED display
  • Realme’s 16X only gets you 4GB of RAM under Rs. 30,000
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The mid-range smartphone segment in 2026 looks very different from 2025. To keep profit margins in check, address the memory crisis' rising prices, and stay competitive, brands are focusing on different features to make their smartphones stand out. Oppo recently launched its all-new K14 Plus, and it stands out for several reasons. But how does it stack up against capable mid-range phones from other brands? We compared the Oppo K14 Plus with the Redmi 17 and the Realme 17X to see which offers the best value.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Price in India

Oppo K14 Plus: The Oppo K14 Plus is available for Rs. 29,999 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs. 32,999 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 35,999 with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is available in Solar Orange and Star White colourways.

Redmi 17: The Redmi 17 is available for Rs. 23,999 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 26,999 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is available in Eternal Orange, Endless Blue and Absolute Black colourways.

Realme 16x: The Realme 16x is available for Rs. 28,999 with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs. 30,999 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 33,999 with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is available in Glory White and Endurance Brown colourways.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Display, Software

Oppo K14 Plus: The Oppo K17 Plus has a 6.77-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 1,272 x 2,772 pixels, for a pixel density of 450 ppi, and manages 1,800 nits in high brightness mode. The panel uses AGC DT-Star D+ glass for protection. As for software, the Oppo K14 Plus runs ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16.

Redmi 17: The Redmi 17 offers a very basic HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. This panel peaks at 825 nits in high-brightness mode but uses Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i for protection. The phone runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 out of the box, which is based on Android 16.

Realme 16x: The Realme 16x also offers a basic HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Redmi 17, this panel manages 1,200 nits in high brightness mode, which should fare better outdoors. The panel is protected by Panda glass. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Processor, Battery

Oppo K14 Plus: The Oppo K14 Plus has a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, which uses the 4nm process and has a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz. It's paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a sufficiently large 8,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging and 13.5W reverse wired charging.

Redmi 17: Xiaomi's Redmi 17 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM but only 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, which may be a deal-breaker for some. The phone has a 7,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and offers 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Realme 16x: The Realme 16x has a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and offers a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It pairs the chipset with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone has a 7,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Cameras, Dimensions

Oppo K14 Plus: The Oppo K14 Plus has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and supports 2-axis optical image stabilisation. The selfie camera has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone measures 162.6 × 77.6 × 8.4 mm and weighs 207g.

Redmi 17: The Redmi 17 also has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. But it lacks OIS, which can result in blurry images in low light. The selfie camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.1 aperture. The phone measures 170.1 x 78.4 x 8.8mm and weighs 232g.

Realme 16x: The Realme 16x also has a 50-megapixel primary camera, but it lacks OIS and PDAF. It also has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The phone measures 166.5 x 78.2 x 8.8mm and weighs 217g.

Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Which One Should You Buy?

Out of the three smartphones in this comparison, Oppo's K14 Plus is an easy pick. It has the best durability rating, display and a capable processor. Realme 16x would be our next choice, but it offers little value at its current asking price, given its basic camera hardware. The Redmi 17 is hard to recommend given its humble hardware specifications. Get it only if you are on a tight budget and just want a second device with good battery life.

OPPO K14 Plus 5G vs Realme 16x 5G vs Redmi 17 5G (2026) comparison
  OPPO K14 Plus 5G
OPPO K14 Plus 5G
Realme 16x 5G
Realme 16x 5G
Redmi 17 5G (2026)
Redmi 17 5G (2026)
Key Specs
Display6.77-inch6.80-inch6.90-inch
Processorocta-core-Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Front Camera8-megapixel 8-megapixel8-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 2-megapixel 50-megapixel50-megapixel
RAM6GB, 8GB4GB, 6GB6GB, 8GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB
Battery Capacity8000mAh7000mAh7900mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1272x2772 pixels720x1570 pixels720x1600 pixels
GENERAL
BrandOPPORealmeRedmi
ModelK14 Plus 5G16x 5G17 5G (2026)
Release dateMarch 17, 2026August 12, 2026September 3, 2026
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)162.60 x 77.60 x 8.40166.47 x 78.23 x 8.88170.12 x 78.42 x 8.80
Weight (g)207.00217.00232.00
IP ratingIP69KIP65IP64
Battery capacity (mAh)800070007900
Removable batteryNo-No
Fast charging45W Fast Charging-45W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNo-No
ColoursStar White, Solar OrangeEndurance Brown, Glory WhiteAbsolute Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange
AI Enabled-YesYes
Body type--Polycarbonate
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate144 Hz144 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+HDHD+
Screen size (inches)6.776.806.90
Resolution1272x2772 pixels720x1570 pixels720x1600 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)450--
Protection type--Gorilla Glass 7i
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core-octa-core
RAM6GB, 8GB4GB, 6GB6GB, 8GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB
Processor make-MediaTek Dimensity 6300Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Expandable storage--Yes
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--2048
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.8)
No. of Rear Cameras2-1
Rear autofocusYes-Yes
Rear flashYes-Yes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2)8-megapixel8-megapixel (f/2.05)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNo-No
Front autofocus--No
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinColorOS 16Realme UI 7.0HyperOS 3
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.40YesYes, v 5.40
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
NFC--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYes-Yes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYes-Yes
AccelerometerYes-Yes
Ambient light sensorYes-Yes
Face unlock--Yes
Gyroscope--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Comments

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Further reading: Realme 16x 5G, Oppo K14 Plus 5G, Redmi 17 5G, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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