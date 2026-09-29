The Oppo K14 Plus has launched in India and is currently the most high-end offering in the K14 series. It joins other smartphones in Oppo's K14 series, including the K14 Lite, the K14, and the K14x. The phone runs MediaTek's Dimensity 7360 Max chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an IP69K-rated design, and an aluminium frame. The phone offers a single 50-megapixel rear-facing, user accessible camera and a high-capacity battery.

Oppo K14 Plus Price in India, Availability

The Oppo K14 Plus is currently available in three RAM and storage variants in India. There is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 29,999, an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 32,999, and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 35,999.

The phone comes in two colourways: Solar Orange and Star White. The phone will go on sale starting October 8, 2026, on Flipkart and Oppo's e-store from 00:00 hrs onwards. Oppo confirmed that customers can avail a Rs. 4,000 instant bank discount on the sale day from all leading banks. Oppo also offers a 6-month no-cost EMI option.

Oppo K14 Plus Specifications

The Oppo K14 Plus has a 6.77-inch FHD+ (2,772 × 1,272 pixel resolution) display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum of 144Hz. The phone runs a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset and offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset offers an 8-core architecture with a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz and a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

The phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), supported by a 2-megapixel monochrome camera for depth mapping in Portrait mode. A 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture handles selfies.

The Oppo K14 Plus has an 8,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. The device is powered by Oppo's ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The phone supports 10W reverse wired charging for compatible accessories. The K14 Plus's fingerprint scanner is built into its display. The phone measures 162.6 × 77.6 × 8.4 mm and weighs 207g.