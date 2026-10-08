The Oppo K14 Plus is now available for purchase in India, following its debut last month. The handset has been made available for purchase on the first day of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in the country. It sports a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The new Oppo handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. It gets a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation. The Oppo K14 Plus packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

Oppo K14 Plus Price in India, Offers

The price of the Oppo K14 Plus in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

As part of the launch-day offer, buyers can get an Rs. 4,000 instant bank discount with all leading banks, bringing the effective prices down to Rs. 25,999, Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The offer is also accompanied by a six-month no-cost EMI option.

The Oppo K14 Plus is available in Solar Orange and Star White colour options through Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store.

Oppo K14 Plus Features, Specifications

The Oppo K14 Plus sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ (2,772 × 1,272 pixels) display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum of 144Hz. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), supported by a 2-megapixel monochrome camera for depth mapping in Portrait mode. A 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture handles selfies.

The Oppo K14 Plus has an 8,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. The device is powered by Oppo's ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The phone supports 10W reverse wired charging for compatible accessories. The K14 Plus's fingerprint scanner is built into its display. The phone measures 162.6 × 77.6 × 8.4 mm and weighs 207g.