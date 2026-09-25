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Oppo K14 Plus 5G Price Range in India, Among Other Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

Oppo K14 Plus 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 14:43 IST
Oppo K14 Plus 5G Price Range in India, Among Other Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Oppo

Oppo K14 Plus 5G will feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo K14 Plus 5G will ship with Oppo’s ColorOS 16
  • Oppo K14 Plus 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • Oppo K14 Plus 5G will feature a MediaTek chipset
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Oppo K14 Plus 5G is scheduled to be launched in India later this week. The company recently started teasing the design, key specifications, features, and availability details of the smartphone. Now, the smartphone maker has revealed additional details about the upcoming Oppo K14 Plus 5G, including its price range, RAM and storage configuration, and OS. The phone is confirmed to arrive as a mid-range handset, which will be priced significantly higher than the standard Oppo K14 model. Moreover, it will ship in at least two colour options, sporting a flat rear panel. The phone will also be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery.

Oppo K14 Plus 5G Price in India, Features Teased

The dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the upcoming smartphone has been updated to confirm its price range. The Oppo K14 Plus 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 45,000. The tech firm claims that it will be the “smoothest phone” in India in its price range. This means that the Oppo K14 Plus 5G will be significantly more expensive than the Oppo K14 5G, which currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, going up to Rs. 28,999 for the top-end 6GB + 256GB variant.

Apart from this, the microsite confirms that the Oppo K14 Plus 5G will feature 8GB of RAM, with support for virtual RAM expansion by up to 8GB, paired with 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also confirmed to ship with ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16 and features the Luminous Rendering Engine and Trinity Engine. It will also offer multiple AI-powered camera features, like AI Portrait Glow, AI Recompose, and AI Eraser. The phone is also claimed to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

We already know that the Oppo K14 Plus 5G will be launched in India on September 29 at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart in at least orange and white colour options. In terms of specifications and features, the Oppo K14 Plus 5G is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. The company claims that the phone managed to score more than 10,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The Oppo K14 Plus 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery. For thermal management, the phone will be equipped with a SuperCool vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 5,000 sq mm heat dissipation area. It will also carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The phone will sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera, too. It will sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, and 450 ppi pixel density.

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Further reading: Oppo K14 Plus 5G, Oppo, Oppo K14 Plus 5G Price in India, Oppo K14 Plus 5G India Launch, Oppo K14 Plus 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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