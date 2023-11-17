Oppo smartphones will soon work better with PCs and laptops running on Microsoft's Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems, thanks to the addition of support for Phone Link and Link to Windows. At the recently concluded 2023 Oppo Developers Conference, both companies announced that support for the two apps was coming to Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones. However, it appears that compatible handsets will require a software update to the latest version of ColorOS (Oppo), OxygenOS (OnePlus), and Realme UI (Realme) in order to access the features.

Microsoft's Phone Link app was previously exclusive to the company's Surface devices, and phones from Samsung and Honor, but the company's support page has now been updated to include four new entries — Oppo Find series, Oppo Reno series, OnePlus series, and Realme series.

The support page does not list specific smartphone models, while several from Samsung and Honor are included under different sections. Several Samsung's smartphones are also listed under a RCS messaging section, but phones from the three Chinese OEMs are not included in this list.

According to Microsoft's support page, the Oppo Find series, Oppo Reno series, OnePlus series, and Realme series will support Phone Link, Link to Windows, Phone screen (remotely displaying your phone screen), and Apps (allowing you to mirror apps running on your smartphone). Samsung phone users can also sync their clipboard, quickly share files and view images from their camera roll, pick up phone calls, answer texts — without reaching for their phone.

However, just like Samsung phones, owners of Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones will have to wait for a software update that adds Phone Link support. As the features were announced alongside ColorOS 14, Oppo Find and Oppo Reno series owners are expected to get support for the feature when the update arrives, while OnePlus and Realme phones will have to wait for OxygenOS 14 and Realme UI 5.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.