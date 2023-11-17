Technology News
Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme Phones to Gain Phone Link, Link to Windows Support, But There's a Catch

You can use your PC to mirror running apps, sync your clipboard content, and receive calls or texts from your Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phone.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 November 2023 17:58 IST
Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme Phones to Gain Phone Link, Link to Windows Support, But There's a Catch

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's Phone Link app is no longer limited to Samsung, Surface and Honor devices

Highlights
  • Oppo announced that Phone Link, Link to Windows are coming to its phones
  • The apps will also be available on OnePlus and Realme phones
  • Users will need to update their phones to the latest software versions
Oppo smartphones will soon work better with PCs and laptops running on Microsoft's Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems, thanks to the addition of support for Phone Link and Link to Windows. At the recently concluded 2023 Oppo Developers Conference, both companies announced that support for the two apps was coming to Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones. However, it appears that compatible handsets will require a software update to the latest version of ColorOS (Oppo), OxygenOS (OnePlus), and Realme UI (Realme) in order to access the features.

Microsoft's Phone Link app was previously exclusive to the company's Surface devices, and phones from Samsung and Honor, but the company's support page has now been updated to include four new entries — Oppo Find series, Oppo Reno series, OnePlus series, and Realme series.

The support page does not list specific smartphone models, while several from Samsung and Honor are included under different sections. Several Samsung's smartphones are also listed under a RCS messaging section, but phones from the three Chinese OEMs are not included in this list.

According to Microsoft's support page, the Oppo Find series, Oppo Reno series, OnePlus series, and Realme series will support Phone Link, Link to Windows, Phone screen (remotely displaying your phone screen), and Apps (allowing you to mirror apps running on your smartphone). Samsung phone users can also sync their clipboard, quickly share files and view images from their camera roll, pick up phone calls, answer texts — without reaching for their phone.

However, just like Samsung phones, owners of Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones will have to wait for a software update that adds Phone Link support. As the features were announced alongside ColorOS 14, Oppo Find and Oppo Reno series owners are expected to get support for the feature when the update arrives, while OnePlus and Realme phones will have to wait for OxygenOS 14 and Realme UI 5.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Microsoft, Phone Link, Link to Windows, Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows, Microsoft Windows, 2023 Oppo Developers Conference
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme Phones to Gain Phone Link, Link to Windows Support, But There's a Catch
