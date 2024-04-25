Technology News

Oppo A3 With 6.67-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Listed on TENAA

Oppo A3 is listed in 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2024 15:39 IST
Oppo A3 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • A new Oppo phone with model number PJT110 has appeared on TENAA
  • The TENAA listing shows Oppo A3 with an octa-core SoC
  • Oppo A3 Pro was unveiled in China earlier this month
Oppo unveiled Oppo A3 Pro earlier this month and this model could soon be followed by a vanilla Oppo A3. Oppo has yet to confirm this model's existence, but ahead of it, the purported handset has been spotted on the TENAA website with model number PJT110. The listing reveals several specifications including a 6.67-inch display, maximum 512GB storage and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. The Oppo A3 could feature a 5,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

A new Oppo phone with the model number PJT110 has appeared on TENAA. This model, speculated to be the Oppo A3, is shown with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It is listed in 8GB and 12GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB inbuilt storage. It is shown to pack an octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz.

The TENAA listing shows Oppo A3 with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The listing suggests a 5,375mAh battery but the retail phone is expected to get a 5,500mAh battery. For comparison, the Oppo A3 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery.

According to TENAA, the Oppo A3 features a distance sensor, gravity sensor, and light sensor. It is said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and support face recognition feature. The handset could measure 162.9×75.6×8.1mm and weigh 191 grams.

The Oppo A3 Pro was unveiled in China earlier this month with a price tag of CNY 1,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Other notable features include an IP69 rating, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, and 67W fast charging support.

Further reading: Oppo A3, Oppo A3 Specifications, Oppo, Oppo A3 Pro
