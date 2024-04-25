Oppo K12 has been launched in China on Wednesday, April 24. The phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It sports a centred hole-punch AMOLED display and dual rear cameras. The handset is available for purchase in three RAM and storage configurations and will be go on sale in China later this month. It appears to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which was unveiled in India recently.

Oppo K12 price, availability

In China, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Oppo K12 is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are marked at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700), respectively.

The phone is available for pre-order via the Oppo China store and will go on sale starting April 29. It is offered in Qingyun and Starry Night (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo K12 specifications, features

The Oppo K12 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness level. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The storage is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

For optics, the Oppo K12 has a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with 120-degree ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by an LED flash. The front camera gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the Oppo K12 with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. It supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 162.5mm x 75.3mm x 8.4mm in size and weighs 186g.

