Oppo A60 4G is expected to launch soon. Ahead of any official announcements, the handset has leaked online. A report suggests the key specifications and features of the purported A60 4G and also shows its expected design and colour options. The phone has previously been spotted on certification sites and the features of the phone listed on those sites align with those in the new leak. However, the launch timeline of the smartphone is not known yet.

The Oppo A60 4G with model number CPH2631 was spotted on the Google Play Console recently. Now, a 91Mobiles Hindi report has shared a leaked image of the phone's design and colour options in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414). The model is seen in light blue and purple colour options.

Oppo A60 4G leaked image

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi

The leaked image of the Oppo A60 4G suggests that the phone could carry dual rear cameras, arranged vertically within a pill-shaped camera module. The front camera is seen within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display. The power button and volume rockers appear on the right edge of the handset.

According to the report, the Oppo A60 4G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 950 nits of peak brightness level, and 264ppi pixel density. The phone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM alongside 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The storage is said to be expandable via a microSD card. It is tipped to ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1.

For optics, the Oppo A60 4G is said to sport a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera, on the other hand, is said to feature an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A60 4G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging, as per the report. The phone is said to offer dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 2.0 connectivity via a USB Type-C port. It is tipped to come with stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is also said to offer an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone is also expected to measure 165.71mm x 76.02mm x 7.68mm in size and weigh 186g.

