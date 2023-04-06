We saw multiple new smartphone announcements this year, including the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 5G, and much more. Nevertheless, several leading brands such as Google, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and Vivo are gearing up to unveil new devices in the coming days. While Poco is reportedly looking to unveil Poco F5 5G and Poco C51 in India, Chinese smartphone brands are eyeing to unveil a handful of products including Oppo Reno 10 series, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and Vivo X Fold 2 in the next three months in their home country. This period may also see the arrival of Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from Google, alongside the iQoo Z7 Pro, iQoo Neo 8 Series, and Galaxy A24 5G.

Playfuldroid on Twitter has suggested the anticipated smartphone launches in April and beyond the first half of 2023. As per the leak, India launches of Poco F5 5G and Poco C51 will take place on April 6 and April 7 respectively. The list also includes Asus ROG Phone 7 and Realme Narzo N55 that are already confirmed to go official next week. The India launch of Realme Narzo N55 is set for April 12, while the Asus ROG Phone 7 will make its global debut on April 13. Vivo X Fold 2 is said to be launched in China later this month.

The tipster also suggests the expected launch timeline of iQoo Neo 8 series in China. The iQoo Neo 7 series successor could be released in May. The India launch of Tecno Camon 20 Premier could also happen next month. Additionally, Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to reach the Chinese market in the first half of this year.

Having already launched in China, it's been claimed that Huawei will launch the Huawei P60 Pro in other global markets in May. The next three months are slated as the timeframe to look out for the global launch of iQoo Z7 Pro, Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), Oppo Reno 10 series, Google Pixel Fold, and Samsung Galaxy A24 5G. The Pixel Fold, a rumoured foldable smartphone from the tech giant, is expected to go official in May during the company's I/O 2023 event.

However, the companies are yet to confirm any details about the upcoming products and their launch timeline, so the reported details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

