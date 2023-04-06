Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X Fold 2, iQoo Neo 8, Pixel Fold, More: Smartphones Expected to Launch in Next Three Months

Vivo X Fold 2, iQoo Neo 8, Pixel Fold, More: Smartphones Expected to Launch in Next Three Months

Asus ROG Phone 7 is confirmed to launch on April 13.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 April 2023 18:47 IST
Vivo X Fold 2, iQoo Neo 8, Pixel Fold, More: Smartphones Expected to Launch in Next Three Months

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei P60 Pro was launched recently in China

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 8 series is tipped to go official in May
  • Realme Narzo N55 is confirmed to launch in India on April 12
  • Vivo X Fold 2 is said to be launched in China later this month

We saw multiple new smartphone announcements this year, including the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 5G, and much more. Nevertheless, several leading brands such as Google, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and Vivo are gearing up to unveil new devices in the coming days. While Poco is reportedly looking to unveil Poco F5 5G and Poco C51 in India, Chinese smartphone brands are eyeing to unveil a handful of products including Oppo Reno 10 series, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and Vivo X Fold 2 in the next three months in their home country. This period may also see the arrival of Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from Google, alongside the iQoo Z7 Pro, iQoo Neo 8 Series, and Galaxy A24 5G.

Playfuldroid on Twitter has suggested the anticipated smartphone launches in April and beyond the first half of 2023. As per the leak, India launches of Poco F5 5G and Poco C51 will take place on April 6 and April 7 respectively. The list also includes Asus ROG Phone 7 and Realme Narzo N55 that are already confirmed to go official next week. The India launch of Realme Narzo N55 is set for April 12, while the Asus ROG Phone 7 will make its global debut on April 13. Vivo X Fold 2 is said to be launched in China later this month.       

The tipster also suggests the expected launch timeline of iQoo Neo 8 series in China. The iQoo Neo 7 series successor could be released in May. The India launch of Tecno Camon 20 Premier could also happen next month. Additionally, Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to reach the Chinese market in the first half of this year.

Having already launched in China, it's been claimed that Huawei will launch the Huawei P60 Pro in other global markets in May. The next three months are slated as the timeframe to look out for the global launch of iQoo Z7 Pro, Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), Oppo Reno 10 series, Google Pixel Fold, and Samsung Galaxy A24 5G. The Pixel Fold, a rumoured foldable smartphone from the tech giant, is expected to go official in May during the company's I/O 2023 event.

However, the companies are yet to confirm any details about the upcoming products and their launch timeline, so the reported details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei P60 Pro

Huawei P60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4815mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3.1
Resolution 1220x2700 pixels
Poco C51

Poco C51

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Go Edition
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 20 Premier, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Oppo Reno 10 Series, Huawei P60 Pro, Vivo X Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy A24 5G, Poco F5 5G, Poco C51, iQoo Z7 Pro, iQoo Neo 8, Asus Rog Phone 7, Realme Narzo N55, Samsung, Poco, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 13 Ultra With Leica Camera Confirmed to Launch Globally in April
Government Issues Another Advisory Against Online Betting, Gambling Ads
Vivo X Fold 2, iQoo Neo 8, Pixel Fold, More: Smartphones Expected to Launch in Next Three Months
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Old iPhone Models Could Support iOS 17: Check Here
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  3. Realme Narzo N55 Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Google Says Its Tensor-Powered AI Supercomputer Is Faster Than Nvidia
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  6. Tecno Spark 10C With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details Here
  7. NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency
  8. Telegram Users Can Now Send, Receive Tether Stablecoin in Chats: Details
  9. Government Issues Another Advisory Against Online Betting, Gambling Ads
  10. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Issues Another Advisory Against Online Betting, Gambling Ads
  2. Vivo X Fold 2, iQoo Neo 8, Pixel Fold, More: Smartphones Expected to Launch in Next Three Months
  3. Xiaomi 13 Ultra With Leica Camera Confirmed to Launch Globally in April
  4. Diablo IV Global Launch Timings Revealed for Early Access and Regulars; Endgame Progression Explained by Blizzard
  5. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro India Launch Tipped for April-End: Details
  6. Is Crypto-Sceptic Apple Circulating Bitcoin Whitepaper in MacBook Models Running MacOS Mojave and Above?
  7. Indian Startups Demand Probe on Google for Bypassing Antitrust Directive, Charging High Service Fee
  8. Samsung Galaxy A24 New Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
  9. iPhone Shipments From India Increased by 65 Percent in 2022 as Apple Diversified Supply Chain: Report
  10. NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.