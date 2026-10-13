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Oppo Reno X Tipped to Feature a Wide 16:9 Display and Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

A tipster has revealed the hardware specifications of Oppo’s take on a wide-screened smartphone

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 14:02 IST
Oppo Reno X Tipped to Feature a Wide 16:9 Display and Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Huawei

Oppo’s Reno X may appear like Huawei’s recently launched X View phablet (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo may be working on a phablet-like smartphone called the Reno X
  • It display will have a wide 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratio
  • The device will be equipped with two 200-megapixel cameras
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After the gradual introduction of wide-screen foldables, smartphones with wider displays appear to be making a comeback. Huawei recently launched its Pura X View smartphone in China with a wide 16:9.5 aspect ratio 6.39-inch OLED display. A tipster now claims that Oppo wants a share of the pie and is preparing a device with a wide-screen display. The source has leaked out the hardware specifications of the Oppo Reno X, which is revealed to have a MediaTek chipset and two high-resolution rear cameras.

Oppo Reno X Hardware Specifications Leaked

Tipster Gadgetsdata has revealed the specifications of an upcoming Oppo smartphone which might be branded as the ‘Reno X'. The source refers to it as a compact, yet “wide slab phone”, which basically refers to a phablet device from the Samsung Galaxy Note days, going back as far as 2011.

Unlike most smartphones (compact or large) that have narrow and taller displays, the Oppo Reno X's display is said to have a wide, almost tablet-like 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratio. This would end up feeling similar to Huawei's Pura X View smartphone, which brought back the trend of wider displays.

The Oppo Reno X will have a 6.35-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The compact device will have a metal frame and a Dimensity 9000 series chipset, which remains unconfirmed for now.

The Reno X also appears to be camera-focused, and will reportedly have two 200-megapixel rear cameras: one for its main camera and the second for its periscope telephoto. The ultrawide camera will have a 50-megapixel sensor. Given the ‘Reno' branding for this unannounced mystery device, we expect Oppo's take on the wide-screen trend to have mid-range or premium pricing.

Oppo's Reno series in India starts from Rs. 52,999, with the most expensive model retailing at Rs. 72,999. Currently, the Reno series consists of the Oppo Reno 16c and the Reno 16. While the Reno series started off as mid-range devices in India, the memory crisis has forced Oppo to raise prices, and they now appear to have settled in India's premium smartphone segment.

Huawei Pura X View

Huawei Pura X View

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.39-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 7.0
Resolution 1320x2232 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Reno X, Oppo, Oppo Reno X Specifications, Oppo Reno X Display, Oppo Reno X Cameras
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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