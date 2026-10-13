After the gradual introduction of wide-screen foldables, smartphones with wider displays appear to be making a comeback. Huawei recently launched its Pura X View smartphone in China with a wide 16:9.5 aspect ratio 6.39-inch OLED display. A tipster now claims that Oppo wants a share of the pie and is preparing a device with a wide-screen display. The source has leaked out the hardware specifications of the Oppo Reno X, which is revealed to have a MediaTek chipset and two high-resolution rear cameras.

Oppo Reno X Hardware Specifications Leaked

Tipster Gadgetsdata has revealed the specifications of an upcoming Oppo smartphone which might be branded as the ‘Reno X'. The source refers to it as a compact, yet “wide slab phone”, which basically refers to a phablet device from the Samsung Galaxy Note days, going back as far as 2011.

Unlike most smartphones (compact or large) that have narrow and taller displays, the Oppo Reno X's display is said to have a wide, almost tablet-like 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratio. This would end up feeling similar to Huawei's Pura X View smartphone, which brought back the trend of wider displays.

The Oppo Reno X will have a 6.35-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The compact device will have a metal frame and a Dimensity 9000 series chipset, which remains unconfirmed for now.

The Reno X also appears to be camera-focused, and will reportedly have two 200-megapixel rear cameras: one for its main camera and the second for its periscope telephoto. The ultrawide camera will have a 50-megapixel sensor. Given the ‘Reno' branding for this unannounced mystery device, we expect Oppo's take on the wide-screen trend to have mid-range or premium pricing.

Oppo's Reno series in India starts from Rs. 52,999, with the most expensive model retailing at Rs. 72,999. Currently, the Reno series consists of the Oppo Reno 16c and the Reno 16. While the Reno series started off as mid-range devices in India, the memory crisis has forced Oppo to raise prices, and they now appear to have settled in India's premium smartphone segment.