Oppo Find N6 was launched in China earlier this year, in March. The smartphone is currently the tech firm's flagship book-style foldable. Recently, a report highlighted that the company has started working on a new passport-style foldable, which is expected to be marketed as the Oppo Reno X. Now, a tipster has revealed key details about the rumoured wide-folding phone, which is expected to compete with Apple's new iPhone Duo, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Xiaomi 18 Fold, and Huawei Pura X View. It is said to sport a 6.35-inch cover display, offering 1.5K or 2K resolution.

Oppo Might Launch Its New Wide Folding Phone as Oppo Reno X

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has revealed the display details of Oppo's rumoured wide-folding phone. The leaker claims that the foldable will be equipped with a 6.35-inch flat display on the outside with a 1,440 x 2,560 pixels resolution, which could be rated as either 1.5K or 2K. The handset might also boast an 8T LTPO panel and the same pixel density as a 1.5K resolution display.

It might also offer a 16:9 aspect ratio. Apart from this, Oppo's rumoured wide-folding smartphone might feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security, along with face unlock support. While the company has yet to confirm the launch of the foldable, a recent report claimed that the handset could be marketed as the Oppo Reno X. Moreover, it will reportedly feature a metal mid-frame. The phone is expected to be powered by an unspecified flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset.

For optics, Oppo's wide-folding phone is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. The phone might also feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. If these details are true, it would be the first foldable to launch with the Reno branding.

As previously mentioned, the company is also reportedly working on the Oppo Find N7, which is expected to launch next year. The phone could be powered by an octa-core flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The handset might also get a new hinge to minimise the display crease on the inside.