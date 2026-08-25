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Poco F9 Series Global Launch Set for September 1, Poco F9 Pro, F9 Ultra Confirmed to Debut

The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise the Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 August 2026 09:00 IST
Poco F9 Series Global Launch Set for September 1, Poco F9 Pro, F9 Ultra Confirmed to Debut

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco has teased its upcoming handsets in two colour options

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Highlights
  • The lineup includes the Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra
  • Global launch is set for September 1 at 8pm GMT
  • Two colourways for both models have been revealed
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The Poco F9 series has been rumoured to be in development for quite a while now, and we finally have a launch date. The lineup is expected to comprise two models,and the company has taken the wraps off their monikers. The handsets will be launched in the global markets in early September. They are expected to arrive as rebranded versions of the Redmi K100 series models, which are exclusive to China. The Poco F9 series could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Poco F9 Series Launch Date

The Xiaomi sub-brand will introduce the Poco F9 series in the global markets on September 1 at 8pm GMT (1:30am IST). The brand has announced that its lineup will consist of the Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra. The company is said to be skipping the launch of the standard F9, similar to the previous generation.

The teaser image reveals two colourways of the Poco F9 series, including white and a Dark Cherry colourway, which is also offered on the Redmi K100 series as the Cabernet Sauvignon. The phones appear to have the Sound by Bose branding at the rear, which indicates audio tuning in partnership with the US-based brand.

Design of the Poco F9 series appears identical to the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max models, which debuted in China earlier this month.

Per previous reports, the Poco F9 Pro could sport a 6.59-inch QHD+ Plastic OLED screen with a 185Hz refresh rate. The F9 Ultra, meanwhile, could get a larger 6.85-inch display with a 2608x1200-pixel resolution. Under the hood, both smartphones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and could be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Other reports suggest that the Pro model could get the binned Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset, which also powers the Redmi K100 Pro in China.

For optics, the Poco F9 Pro could feature a triple rear-camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto camera with OIS. The F9 Ultra is expected to have a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor alongside the same primary camera as the Pro models.

The rumour mill suggests that the Poco F9 Pro could pack a 6,330mAh battery, while the F9 Ultra may get a larger 8,050mAh cell. Both models are expected to support 100W wired charging.

Redmi K100 Pro

Redmi K100 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8580mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,156x2,510 pixels
Redmi K100 Pro Max

Redmi K100 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9070mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
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Further reading: Poco F9 Series, Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Pro Specifications, Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Ultra Specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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