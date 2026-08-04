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  • Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro, Poco X8 5G Reportedly Pass SDPPI Certification, May Launch in Global Markets Soon

Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro, Poco X8 5G Reportedly Pass SDPPI Certification, May Launch in Global Markets Soon

Poco F9 Pro is reportedly associated with the model number 2607APCA5G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 17:30 IST
Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro, Poco X8 5G Reportedly Pass SDPPI Certification, May Launch in Global Markets Soon

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F9 Ultra is likely to succeed last year's Poco F8 Ultra

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Highlights
  • New Poco smartphones reportedly certified on SDPPI database
  • Poco F9 Ultra and F9 Pro are listed with China as their country of origin
  • Poco F9 Pro is speculated to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
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Poco seems to be gearing up to launch the Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro, and Poco X8 5G smartphones. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has not officially revealed details about these upcoming smartphones, they have reportedly appeared on Indonesia's SDPPI certification database, suggesting that the launch could be around the corner. All three phones are rumoured to come with Snapdragon chipsets. The Poco X8 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 17 Pro.

New Poco Phones Reportedly Get SDPPI Approval

As per a report by The Tech Outlook, the Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro, and Poco X8 5G have been spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification website. As per screenshots of the listing shared by the publication, the Poco F9 Ultra is listed with model number 26077PC53G and certificate number 124961/DJID/2026.

The Poco F9 Pro is reportedly associated with model number 2607APCA5G and certificate number 124960/DJID/2026, while the Poco X8 5G is seen with model number 2607DPC18G and certificate number 124959/DJID/2026. All these model numbers were previously surfaced on other certification platforms.

The Poco F9 Ultra and F9 Pro are listed with China as their country of origin, while the Poco X8 is listed as an Indonesian model. All three smartphones are listed under the applicant 'PT Xiaomi Technology Indonesia', and certifications were issued on August 3, 2026.

The SDPPI entry does not disclose any hardware specifications of the upcoming Poco phones, but it indicates that they are being prepared for global launch.

The Poco F9 Pro is speculated to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the Poco F9 Ultra could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The Indian variant of Poco X8 is rumoured to feature a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is likely to debut as a rebrand of the Redmi Note 17 Pro. It could feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Series, Poco X8
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro, Poco X8 5G Reportedly Pass SDPPI Certification, May Launch in Global Markets Soon
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