Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites Ahead of Launch

Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro appear to be inching towards launch. The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the existence of these models, but ahead of their launch, they have surfaced in the IMEI database, indicating that their launch is imminent. The handsets have also been spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site and Indonesia's Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) certification website. The global version of the Vivo X500 also appears to have received the TKDN certification.

Poco F9 Series Inches Closer to Launch

As reported by Ximitime.com, the Poco F9 Pro and the Poco F9 Ultra smartphones are now listed on the IMEI database with model numbers 2607APCA5G and 26077PC53G, respectively. The listing suggests that both handsets are currently in the internal testing stage.

The duo was also spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification website with the same model numbers. The supplier, as shown in the listing, is Xiaomi Electronics Pte. Ltd. The listing shows Poco F9 Pro and the Poco F9 Ultra with 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC.

Additionally, tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) spotted Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra on the TKDN websites with model numbers 2607APCA5G and 2607DPC18G, respectively.

The same tipster in another X post claimed that the Vivo X500 received SDPPI certification with model number V2619. Although the listing does not provide any details about the specifications, it strongly indicates that the global launch will happen soon. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing on the TKDN and SDPPI databases.

The Poco F9 Pro is rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the Poco F9 Ultra is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. They are likely to succeed last year's Poco F8 Ultra and the Poco F8 Pro. The Poco F8 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 6,500mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Poco F8 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,210mAh battery.