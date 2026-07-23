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Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites Ahead of Launch

Vivo X500 reportedly spotted on the SDPPI database with model number V2619.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 16:16 IST
Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F9 Pro reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with model numbers 2607APCA5G

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Highlights
  • Poco appears to be gearing up for the launch of its F9 series
  • The lineup is expected to include two models
  • Poco F9 Pro is rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
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Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro appear to be inching towards launch. The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the existence of these models, but ahead of their launch, they have surfaced in the IMEI database, indicating that their launch is imminent. The handsets have also been spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site and Indonesia's Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) certification website. The global version of the Vivo X500 also appears to have received the TKDN certification.

Poco F9 Series Inches Closer to Launch

As reported by Ximitime.com, the Poco F9 Pro and the Poco F9 Ultra smartphones are now listed on the IMEI database with model numbers 2607APCA5G and 26077PC53G, respectively. The listing suggests that both handsets are currently in the internal testing stage.

The duo was also spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification website with the same model numbers. The supplier, as shown in the listing, is Xiaomi Electronics Pte. Ltd. The listing shows Poco F9 Pro and the Poco F9 Ultra with 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. 

Additionally, tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) spotted Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra on the TKDN websites with model numbers 2607APCA5G and 2607DPC18G, respectively.

The same tipster in another X post claimed that the Vivo X500 received SDPPI certification with model number V2619. Although the listing does not provide any details about the specifications, it strongly indicates that the global launch will happen soon. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing on the TKDN and SDPPI databases.

The Poco F9 Pro is rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the Poco F9 Ultra is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. They are likely to succeed last year's Poco F8 Ultra and the Poco F8 Pro. The Poco F8 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 6,500mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Poco F8 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,210mAh battery.

Poco F8 Pro

Poco F8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6210mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1156x2510 pixels
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Further reading: Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro, Poco, Poco F9 Series, Vivo X500
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites Ahead of Launch
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