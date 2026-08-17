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Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Ultra European Prices and Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Poco F9 Ultra is said to feature an 8,050mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 11:32 IST
Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Ultra European Prices and Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Poco F9 series is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K100 series

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Highlights
  • Poco F9 Pro could get a 6.59-inch AMOLED display
  • Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra are likely to come with Android 16 HyperOS 3
  • The Pro model could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset
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Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro are likely to be nearing official launch. Poco brand has yet to confirm either smartphone, but a new leak reveals their pricing, design and specifications. The Poco F9 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi K100 Pro, while the Poco F9 Ultra is likely to be based on the Redmi K100 Pro Max. The European models are expected to come with reduced battery capacity. The Poco F9 Pro is tipped to feature a 6,330mAh battery, while the Poco F9 Ultra is said to feature an 8,050mAh battery. Both phones are likely to run on Snapdragon chipsets.

Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra Leak Reveals Price, Specifications

As reported by Winfuture.de, the Poco F9 Pro might cost EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 88,0000) in Germany for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Poco F9 Ultra is said to cost EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,10,600) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

poco f9 pro winfuture Poco F9 Pro

Poco F9 Pro
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

 

The report also includes official-looking renders of the Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra. They are seen in black, green, red and white colour options and have a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the front-facing selfie camera. The renders also suggest narrow bezels on all sides, a triple rear camera unit, and Bose branding. At first glance, the design and colour variants appear similar to those of the Redmi K100 series.

poco f9 ultra winfuture F9 Ultra

Poco F9 Ultra
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

 

As mentioned, the Poco F9 series is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K100 series, which was launched in China earlier this month with a starting price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000). Therefore, the specifications of the upcoming duo, except for battery life, are likely to be identical to the Chinese counterparts.

The European variant of the Poco F9 Pro is tipped to feature a 6,330mAh battery, while the Poco F9 Ultra could pack an 8,050mAh battery. For comparison, the Redmi K100 Pro packs an 8,580mAh battery, and the Redmi K100 Pro Max is backed by a 9,070mAh cell

Both Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra are likely to come with Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Pro model could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset, while the Ultra variant could ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. They could offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. They could feature a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter. They could offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poco F9 Pro could get a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, while the Poco F9 Ultra could feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen. The panels are likely to feature Gorilla Glass 7i coating. They deliver up to an 185Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. Both phones are said to feature Bose-tuned speakers and an IP69-rated build.

Redmi K100 Pro

Redmi K100 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8580mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,156x2,510 pixels
Redmi K100 Pro Max

Redmi K100 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9070mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
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Further reading: Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Series, Poco F9 Ultra Specifications, Poco F9 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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