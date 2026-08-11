Redmi K100 Pro series was launched in China on Tuesday as the new flagship handset lineup from the Xiaomi sub-brand. The lineup includes the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max. Both smartphones are now on sale in the country via the company website. Both smartphones are offered in four distinct colour options. The Redmi K100 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset, making it the first handset to feature the SoC. On the other hand, the Pro Max model is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The two new models also boast 200-megapixel primary rear cameras.

Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi K100 Pro Max Price, Availability

Redmi K100 Pro price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 4,399 (about Rs. 62,000) and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 65,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 71,000).

On the other hand, the Redmi K100 Pro Max price starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the base variant with the same RAM and storage as the Pro model. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB configurations cost CNY 4,899 (about Rs. 69,000), CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 72,000), and CNY 5,499 (about Rs. 78,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-end model, offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 85,000).

The new smartphones are now on sale in China via the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi K100 Pro is offered in Black, Cabernet Sauvignon, Fireflies Chasing the Light, and White (translated from Chinese) colour options, while the Redmi K100 Pro Max is available in Black, Cabernet Sauvignon Red, Chasing the Wind Blue, and Flowing Gold and White (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi K100 Pro Max Specifications, Features

Both Redmi K100 Pro series models are dual-SIM smartphones that run on Xiaomi's latest Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Redmi K100 Pro sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,156 x 2,510 pixels) AMOLED display, while the Redmi K100 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,608 pixels) AMOLED screen. Both phones deliver up to 185Hz refresh rate, up to 4,800Hz instant touch sampling rate, DC Dimming, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, 68.7 billion colours, HDR10+ support, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision.

Powering the Redmi K100 Pro is the new 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. Meanwhile, the Redmi K100 Pro Max features Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with the same peak clock speed as the Pro model. Both phones feature the Qualcomm AI engine, a dedicated D2 graphics chip, an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi K100 Pro series carries a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). While the Pro model features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto camera with up to 60x digital zoom and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view, the Redmi K100 Pro Max sports a 50-megapixel (f/3.0) telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom and a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) ultrawide camera with a 102-degree field of view. The Pro model can record videos at up to 4K/60 fps, while the Pro Max model can capture videos at up to 8K/30fps. Both phones feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi K100 Pro packs an 8,580mAh battery, and the Redmi K100 Pro Max is backed by a 9,070mAh cell. Both smartphones support 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging, along with 27W (wired) and 22.5W (wireless) reverse charging. The two smartphones are also equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. The Redmi K100 Pro measures 157.49x75.25x8.55mm and weighs about 218g. On the other hand, the Redmi K100 Pro Max measures 163.49x77.94x8.45mm, while weighing about 238g.