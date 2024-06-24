Realme C61 4G is expected to launch in India and in global markets soon. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone's specifications may have been leaked. It is expected to be a budget offering from the company. As per a report, the will be powered by a Unisoc chipset with up to 6GB RAM and come in multiple storage options. It is also tipped to be available in different colourways, depending on the region.

Realme C61 4G price in India

A report suggests that the Realme C61 4G may be priced at EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 11,600) in the global markets. However, it may be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India. It is tipped to come in different colourways, depending on the region.

In India, it could come in Marble Black and Safari Green, while the global variant could have Dark Black and Dark Green colourways.

Realme C61 4G specifications (expected)

As per the report, the Realme C61 4G was spotted on the Google Play Console with the model number RMX3939. It is said to sport an HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 320 DPI. Under the hood, it could get a Unisoc Speedtrum T612 4G chipset. As the name suggests, the smartphone is likely to have 4G capabilities.

The report suggests this chip may be paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It is tipped to run on Android 14 out of the box. Along with the specifications, the report also includes a render of the Realme C61 4G. As per the image, it may get a dual camera system at the back with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. An LED flash is also expected to be part of the camera module.

In terms of design, the Realme C61 4G could come with a waterdrop-style notch, similar to other Android smartphones in the budget segment.

In terms of durability, the smartphone is tipped to have IP54 protection against water ingress. It is also reported to feature a rain-sensitive smart touch for increased usability in rainy weather. Furthermore, the report suggests that it may come with a programmable dynamic button and support air gestures. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging could back the Realme C61 4G.

