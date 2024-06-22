Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launch in China has already been confirmed, and the handset will also be making its debut in India soon. A microsite that mentions the next clamshell-stye foldable phone from the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has confirmed that it will be available to purchase in the country via Amazon. The company has also teased six of its new artificial intelligence (AI) features that will be supported on the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, ahead of its arrival in India.

Motorola Razr 50 Utra spotted on Amazon

A microsite on Amazon (via MySmartPrice) indicates various AI-powered features from Motorola that are available on some of the company's new smartphones. These include Adaptive Stabilisation, Action Shot, Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, Photo Enhancement Pro, Super Zoom, Colour Optimisation, Style Sync, and AI Magic Canvas. The landing page includes an image of the recently launched Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which also supports these features.

While the content on the microsite is not directly related to the upcoming foldable, the page is under a new "Motorola Razr 50 Ultra" category under Electronics. The same text is also displayed at the top of the page next to the search bar. This indicates that the next Razr branded foldable phone from Motorola will also arrive in India and go on sale via Amazon.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra spotted on Amazon

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

It's worth noting that while the name of the smartphone has been mentioned on Amazon, there's no indication of when the handset will make its debut in the country. The smartphone maker has already confirmed that the Razr 50 Ultra will be launched in China on June 25, so the handset could arrive in India in the coming weeks — or months.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications (Rumoured)

Previous leaks have suggested that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra — or the Razr+ 2024 in the US — will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is said to feature a 3.6-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch inner display.

The foldable handset from Motorola will pack a 4,000mAh battery, according to reports. It is also tipped to arrive with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The outer screen is also said to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide angle camera as well as a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.