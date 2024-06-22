Realme V60 and Realme V60s have been launched in China as entry level smartphones. The smartphones share the same list of specifications and features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM, a single 32-megapixel rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W. The handsets run on Realme UI 5 out-of-the-box, which is based on Android 14. Both the Realme V60 and Realme V60s are equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme V60, Realme V60s price

Realme V60 price starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the handset is also sold in an 8GB+256GB variant that costs CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100).

While the Realme V60s has the same specifications as the standard model, it is available at a higher price in China. Pricing for the Realme V60s starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100) while the 8+256GB model is set at CNY 1,799 (Rs. 20,700)

Both the Realme V60 and Realme V60s are available in Star Gold and Turquoise Green colour options and the handsets will are available to purchase in China via Realme's online store.

Realme V60, Realme V60s specifications

Both Realme V60 and Realme V60s are dual SIM smartphones that run Android 14 with Realme UI 5 on top. They sport a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits and while refresh rate can ranges between 50Hz and 120Hz.

The company has equipped the Realme V60 and Realme V60s with the octa-core Dimensity 6300 chipset from MediaTek, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Realme says that the phone allows you to utilise up to 8GB of unutilised storage to virtually "expand" the smartphone's available memory.

For photos and videos, there's a single 32-megapixel rear camera sensor on both handsets. On the front, the company has provided an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. A 5,000mAh battery powers the Realme V60 and Realme V60s.

