Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed

The Lenovo Legion Tablet India variant is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 12:05 IST
Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Tablet seen in a Storm Grey option

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Tablet will be available in India via Flipkart
  • The tablet will sport an 8.8-inch 144Hz QHD+ 2.5K display
  • The Lenovo Legion Tablet will carry a 6,550mAh battery
Lenovo Legion Tablet will soon be available for purchase in India. The upcoming launch of the tablet in the country has been officially confirmed. It was first unveiled in March this year and is currently retailing in select markets in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region. Promotional banners for the India launch of the Lenovo Legion Tablet have surfaced on an e-commerce site. These have confirmed the design and key features of the Indian version of the tablet as well as its pre-order details.

Lenovo Legion Tablet India launch, availability

The Lenovo Legion Tablet will be open for pre-order in India starting July 20, a promotional banner on Flipkart's mobile application has confirmed. This also confirms the tablet's eventual Flipkart availability. 

lenovo legion tablet lenovo india launch flipkart inline lenovo_legion_tablet

Lenovo Legion Tablet promotional banner on Flipkart

 

Lenovo Legion Tablet design, features

The Indian variant of the Lenovo Legion Tablet is confirmed to sport an 8.8-inch QHD+ 2.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will also be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The tablet will be backed by a 6,550mAh battery.

The design of the Lenovo Legion Tablet seen in the promotional banners confirms that it will be similar to that of the global version. It appears in the same grey colour option, as well.

Lenovo Legion Tablet specifications, price

The global variant of the Lenovo Legion Tablet comes with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It features a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The tablet also supports up to 45W wired fast charging. 

Lenovo Legion Tablet is equipped with the Legion ColdFront Vapour thermal solution and offers three user modes - Beast Mode, Balanced Mode, and Energy Saving Mode. Connectivity options on the tablet include USB Type-C 2.0 for charging, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and another USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort 1.4 support.

The price of the Lenovo Legion Tablet is set at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,500) for the lone 12GB + 256GB option. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Legion Tab

Lenovo Legion Tab

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Resolution 3200x1800 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh

