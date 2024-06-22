Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Reportedly Arrive With Exynos 2500 Chip, as Samsung Attempts to Improve Yield

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Reportedly Arrive With Exynos 2500 Chip, as Samsung Attempts to Improve Yield

Samsung will reportedly have until September or October to improve its Exynos 2500 chip yield, for it to be included on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2024 15:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Reportedly Arrive With Exynos 2500 Chip, as Samsung Attempts to Improve Yield

Samsung is reportedly facing yield issues with the Exynos 2500 chipset

Highlights
  • Samsung was previously tipped to use Snapdragon chips on the Galaxy S25
  • The company is reportedly working on improving Exynos 2500 yields
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to launch in early 2025
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be equipped with an Exynos 2500 chipset after all, according to a South Korean news report that contradicts claims that the firm plans to exclusively use Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon mobile processor for its upcoming flagship smartphones. The firm is reportedly working on improving the yield of its chipset, with only a few months to go before the successors to this year's Galaxy S24 models are expected to be unveiled. Samsung has also been working on a new Exynos chip to power its upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series.

According to a ZDNet Korea report (in Korean), Samsung is "making an all-out effort" to develop its own chipset for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series as part of a project called 'Solomon', which will require the company to improve the yield of the next-generation Exynos 2500 processor, which has reportedly remained low for the past few months.

Citing industry sources, the publication states Exynos 2500 yields remained under 20 percent as of Q2 2024, and the figure was in the single digits in the preceding quarter. In order to begin mass producing its Exynos 2500 chip, Samsung will have to improve the yield to 60 percent (or higher) by September or October, according to the report.

The Exynos 2500 isn't the only advanced chip being developed by the South Korean tech company. According to the report, a next-generation Exynos W1000 chip is being developed as part of Samsung's 'Sapphire' project, and it is expected to arrive as the successor to the dual core Exynos W930 that powers the Galaxy Watch 6 model.

Earlier this month, TF International Securities market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Samsung would equip all models on the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones with a Snapdragon chipset, due to low Exynos 2500 yields.

This year, the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models arrived with an Exynos 2400 chipset (except in Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Taiwan, and the US) while the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in all markets. It remains to be seen whether Samsung equips all models on its Galaxy S25 series with Snapdragon chips — just like the Galaxy S23 series that was launched last year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Exynos 2500, Samsung, Qualcomm
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed, Will be Available via Amazon

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Reportedly Arrive With Exynos 2500 Chip, as Samsung Attempts to Improve Yield
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Spotted on Amazon, to Be Launched in India Soon
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Debut
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Introduced in New Olive Green Colour Option
  4. Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  5. Kota Factory Season 3 Review: Passes the Exam but Slips Down a Few Ranks
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get Two New Camera Sensors
  7. Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Unveiled in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Reportedly Arrive With Exynos 2500 Chip, as Samsung Attempts to Improve Yield
  2. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed, Will be Available via Amazon
  3. Apple Intelligence Features to Be Delayed in Europe, iPhone Maker Blames EU Tech Rules
  4. Amazon Said to Plan Up to $10 Monthly Price Tag for Unprofitable Alexa Service, AI Revamp
  5. Reducing 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Transactions Can Fetch Over Rs. 5,000 Crore for India by 2027: Report
  6. TCS Announces New Deal With Xerox to Build a Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Platform
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Introduced in New Olive Green Colour Option
  8. Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, More
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get Two Camera Sensor Upgrades
  10. Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »