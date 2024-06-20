Technology News
  Realme Buds Air 6 Pro With Up to 50dB ANC, Up to 40 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro With Up to 50dB ANC, Up to 40-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro pack 11mm coaxial dual drivers with a 6mm tweeter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2024 19:26 IST
Realme Buds Air 6 Pro With Up to 50dB ANC, Up to 40-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are offered in Silver Blue and Titanium Twilight colourways

Highlights
  • Realme claims that new earphones deliver a latency rate of as low as 55ms
  • Each earbud is equipped with a 60mAh battery
  • Realme Buds Air 6 Pro come with an oval-shaped charging case
Realme Buds Air 6 Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Thursday (June 20) alongside the Realme GT 6 smartphone. The latest addition to the company's TWS audio lineup offer an in-ear design and feature 11mm coaxial dual drivers including a 6mm tweeter. The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro come with active noise cancellation (ANC) to eliminate external noise. They are IP55-certified dust and water-resistant. The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro support LDAC codec.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro price in India, availability

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are priced at Rs. 4,999. As an introductory offer, Realme is offering the earphones for Rs. 4,199. You can also get an additional bank discount of Rs. 300. They are offered in Silver Blue and Titanium Twilight colourways and will go on sale from June 27 at 12:00pm IST onwards on realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro specifications, features

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro earphones come with an oval-shaped charging case and offer ANC for reducing external noise by 50dB with six microphones. They offer three types of ANC modes that include Medium, Slight, and Personalised noise cancellation. They pack 11mm coaxial drivers with a 6mm tweeter and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 4000Hz. The 11mm driver has 32 ohms impedance while the 6mm driver has a 9 ohms impedance. Realme claims that new earphones deliver a latency rate of as low as 55 milliseconds. They run on BES 2600YUC chip.

The earphones also come with a dual-device connection feature that allows users to connect the earphones with two different devices via Bluetooth. They come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for AAC, SBC, and LDAC codecs. The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro offer Hi-Res audio streaming with LDAC support. The earbuds have touch controls that let users play music, change tracks, and answer calls with few taps. They are IP55-rated as well.

Realme claims that the Buds Air 6 Pro can last up to 40 hours on a single charge with the charging case. Each earbud is equipped with a 60mAh battery while the charging case houses a 460mAh battery. The earbuds are said to deliver up to 11 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The company claims that the earbuds can provide up to eight hours of playback time with 10 minutes of charging.

 

Comments

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro, Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Price in India, Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Buds Air 6 Pro With Up to 50dB ANC, Up to 40-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
