Realme GT 6 was launched in India and global markets on Thursday. Latest GT series smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and brings notable AI-based features similar to smartphones from Samsung and Google. The Realme GT 6 is the company's first smartphone to include generative AI (GenAI) features out-of-the-box. It has an AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and flaunts a triple camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor. It is armed by a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support.

Realme GT 6 price, availability

The Realme GT 6 is priced at Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 42,999 and the top-end variant with 16GB + 512GB is priced at Rs. 44,999. It is offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green shades.

The newly launched Realme GT 6 will be up for pre-booking through the company website and Flipkart from June 20 2:30pm to June 24 11:59pm. Customers pre-ordering the phone can avail of six months screen damage protection and up to Rs. 4,000 instant bank offer. Realme is offering up to Rs. 1,000 as an additional discount on exchange. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

Realme GT 6 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support and Dolby Vision support. The display is claimed to deliver up to 6,000 nits brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The new phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512B of storage. It has a 10,014mm square 3D tempered dual VC system for enhancing cooling efficiency.

Realme GT 6 Razor Green

Photo Credit: Realme

For optics, the Realme GT 6 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.69 aperture and OIS support. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture on the front.

The camera setup supports 4K video capturing at 30fps with Dolby Vision support. It offers a dedicated AI Night Vision Mode. The handset packs several other AI-based features like AI Smart Removal and AI Smart Loop. The former will help remove unwanted objects from photos by circling them. The Smart Loop provides app suggestions based on current tasks.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 6 include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and Wi-Fi 6. It comes with an X-axis linear motor and has Hi-Res certification. The GT 6 is also equipped with dual microphones. It features in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the smartphone.

The Realme GT 6 houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support. This fast charging technology is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in ten minutes. It is said to charge the handset from zero to 100 percent in 28 minutes. The battery is touted to deliver up to 46 hours of talk time and eight hours of PUBG gameplay on a single charge. It is claimed to retain over 80 percent capacity after 1,600 full charge cycles. The handset measures 162x75.1x8.65mm and weighs 199 grams.