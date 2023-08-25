Technology News

Samsung Bezel-Less Rollable Flex Smartphones Tipped to Go Into Mass Production in 2025

Samsung Rollable Flex claims to be able to roll from 49 mm to 254.4 mm.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 August 2023 19:41 IST
Samsung Bezel-Less Rollable Flex Smartphones Tipped to Go Into Mass Production in 2025

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @tech_reve

Samsung Rollable Flex is said to feature Under Panel Camera technology

Highlights
  • Samsung unveiled the Rollable Flex earlier this year in May
  • Motorola has shown the Rizr Concept phone with 6.5-inch rollable display
  • Oppo is also reportedly working on a rollable smartphone

Samsung Rollable Flex was unveiled by the company earlier this year in May. A new leak now suggests the production timeline of the phone, along with some key design and hardware specifications that the phone is likely to launch with. Samsung joined the rollable display conversation after Lenovo-owned Motorola showed the Rizr Concept with a 6.5-inch rollable pOLED display at the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Oppo is also a major brand that has been rumoured to work on a rollable display phone.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) suggested in a tweet that the Samsung Rollable Flex will go into mass production in 2025 and will feature the Under Panel Camera technology, which suggests that the camera sensors will not be visible. The phone is also tipped to come with a zero-bezel design. 

During the first showcasing of the display, the rollable smartphone was claimed to be five times its original size when rolled open, from 49 mm to 254.4 mm. As per the South Korean tech giant, the display can be rolled and unrolled on an O-shaped axis to get around the limitations of the existing slidable and foldable screens. 

Samsung had said that they are also working on a Flex In & Out screen that can fold both ways at 360 degrees, as well as a Flex Hybrid display with both folding and slidable technology. The company added that they will also introduce a Slidable Flex Solo display, which can grow from a 13-inch tablet to a 17-inch display.

Previously Oppo was also reported to have filed for a rollable smartphone patent. The images in the filing were seen with a square-edged bar design, camera and LED flash units on the back panel, the volume rocker and power buttons on the right-side edge and a USB Type-C port and the speaker grille placed on the bottom edge. It was unclear if the phone would roll out to one side or on both sides.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Rollable Flex, Rollable smartphone, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo
Pebble Game of Thrones Themed Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
Samsung Bezel-Less Rollable Flex Smartphones Tipped to Go Into Mass Production in 2025
