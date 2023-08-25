iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 31. The Chinese mobile manufacturer has already teased several key details including the processor, display, and AnTuTu score of the upcoming handset. Now, iQoo has revealed a new colour option for the phone. Succeeding the iQoo Z6 Pro, the phone will join the iQoo Z7 5G, which was released earlier this year in March. It came with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

In a tweet from the official iQoo India (@IqooInd) handle, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G has been teased in a new Graphite Matte colour variant. The phone was previously teased in a Blue Lagoon colourway. It is seen with a 64-megapixel led dual camera unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a ring-shaped LED flash unit. The rectangular camera module is placed in the top right corner of the back panel. It also has a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display to house the front camera sensor.

With an AnTuTu score of 7,28,764, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will feature a 3D curved Super Vision AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300nits.

The phone will be priced below Rs. 25,000, but the exact price has not yet been revealed. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch display and is expected to pack a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

Meanwhile the iQoo Z7 5G is available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants priced in India at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. It is available in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour options.

