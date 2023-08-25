Technology News

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of August 31 India Launch

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Updated: 25 August 2023 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @iqooInd

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is seen a Graphite Matte colour variant

Highlights
  • iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is comfirmed to sport a 3D curved 120Hz display
  • The phone will get a OIS enabled dual rear camera unit
  • iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will also be offered in a Blue Lagoon colour option

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 31. The Chinese mobile manufacturer has already teased several key details including the processor, display, and AnTuTu score of the upcoming handset. Now, iQoo has revealed a new colour option for the phone. Succeeding the iQoo Z6 Pro, the phone will join the iQoo Z7 5G, which was released earlier this year in March. It came with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

In a tweet from the official iQoo India (@IqooInd) handle, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G has been teased in a new Graphite Matte colour variant. The phone was previously teased in a Blue Lagoon colourway. It is seen with a 64-megapixel led dual camera unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a ring-shaped LED flash unit. The rectangular camera module is placed in the top right corner of the back panel. It also has a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display to house the front camera sensor.

With an AnTuTu score of 7,28,764, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will feature a 3D curved Super Vision AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300nits.

The phone will be priced below Rs. 25,000, but the exact price has not yet been revealed. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch display and is expected to pack a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. 

Meanwhile the iQoo Z7 5G is available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants priced in India at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. It is available in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour options.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G India launch, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specifications, iQoo Z7 5G, iQoo
