Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Offer AI-Powered Camera and Video Features, Pixel Superfan Surveys Suggest

Pixel 8 could also let users as the Google Assistant to reply to notifications using their voice.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 August 2023 15:29 IST
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Offer AI-Powered Camera and Video Features, Pixel Superfan Surveys Suggest

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are tipped to debut as successors to the Pixel 7 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to debut in the coming months
  • The handsets are tipped to debut with new AI-powered features
  • The Pixel 8 series may also allow hands-free responses to messages

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could be equipped with AI-powered camera and video features that could improve the quality of group photos, according to details revealed in Pixel Superfans surveys. The handsets will arrive later this year as the successors to the Pixel 7 series of smartphones that were launched in 2022. The search giant is also tipped to introduce a feature that will allow Pixel owners to remove background noise from videos using artificial intelligence (AI), while enhancing other sounds.

According to details leaked by Mishaal Rahman on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pixel Superfans have begun to receive surveys in connection with the company's sports partnerships titled "Superfans: Future of Pixel Sports Survey". These surveys might include hints of features that the company is developing in time for the launch of the Pixel 8 series later this year. 

One of the surveys contains hints that Google is working on a feature that would allow users to remove noise from their videos, according to Rahman. It mentions the ability to "eliminate" the shouting from a spectator sitting next to the user who captured a video, with an "AI video noise removal" feature on the smartphone. Readers might recall that a recently leaked promo video hinted at the arrival of an "Audio Magic Eraser" feature. 

The same survey reportedly suggests the company could also be working on a feature that would "enhance" the reaction sounds from friends and family during a sports match while simultaneously eliminating background noise from a stadium using the same noise removal tool that is backed by AI.

Another hint from the survey points to the development of a feature that will improve group photos captured on Pixel phones. The feature described in the survey mentions the use of the "phone's AI" to make a "perfect group photo" even if one of the subjects was distracted. The survey suggests that the phone will do this by "merging everyone's best shot" using AI on the smartphone.

According to an Android Central report that cites Rahman's Patreon post, the upcoming Pixel smartphones could also boast a feature that will allow Pixel 8 owners to quickly reply to messages using their voice. The Google Assistant already allows users to send messages using voice commands, but the upcoming smartphones could take that a step further by allowing users to reply to messages.

Rahman found references to a voice-based response feature while sifting through Android code that suggests users would be able to say "Hey Google, reply" and then dictate a response to the Google Assistant. The Android expert has a strong track record when it comes to unearthing new features on Android, and if the information shared is accurate, it could ease the process of responding to notifications — without touching your phone.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 features, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Superfans, Google Assistant, AI features, Pixel AI, Pixel AI features
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Offer AI-Powered Camera and Video Features, Pixel Superfan Surveys Suggest
Comment
 
 

  1. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  4. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  5. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  7. Google's Pixel 8 Series Could Offer These AI-Powered Video Features
  8. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolls Down to Lunar Surface from Lander: Watch Here
  9. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  10. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Bezel-Less Rollable Flex Smartphones Tipped to Go Into Mass Production in 2025
  2. Pebble Game of Thrones Themed Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Flat Display; Dimensions Suggested
  4. Moto G84 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch: All Details
  5. After Chandrayaan-3 Success, ISRO Next Plans to Launch Aditya-L1 to Study Sun
  6. Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head
  7. Moto G54 5G Launch Date Set for September 5; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  8. Dune: Part Two Release Date Delayed to 2024 Due to Hollywood Actors’ Strike
  9. After Tesla Proposal, Government Considers Import Tax Cut for Automakers That Manufacture in India
  10. Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Offer AI-Powered Camera and Video Features, Pixel Superfan Surveys Suggest
