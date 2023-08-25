Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could be equipped with AI-powered camera and video features that could improve the quality of group photos, according to details revealed in Pixel Superfans surveys. The handsets will arrive later this year as the successors to the Pixel 7 series of smartphones that were launched in 2022. The search giant is also tipped to introduce a feature that will allow Pixel owners to remove background noise from videos using artificial intelligence (AI), while enhancing other sounds.

According to details leaked by Mishaal Rahman on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pixel Superfans have begun to receive surveys in connection with the company's sports partnerships titled "Superfans: Future of Pixel Sports Survey". These surveys might include hints of features that the company is developing in time for the launch of the Pixel 8 series later this year.

Some Pixel Superfans are getting surveys asking them about Team Pixel's sports partnerships.



One page asks fans to select scenarios that might be "influential" in deciding what smartphone to buy, and some of the scenarios may hint at upcoming features for the Pixel 8!



These… pic.twitter.com/VskXd9j0N9 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 23, 2023

One of the surveys contains hints that Google is working on a feature that would allow users to remove noise from their videos, according to Rahman. It mentions the ability to "eliminate" the shouting from a spectator sitting next to the user who captured a video, with an "AI video noise removal" feature on the smartphone. Readers might recall that a recently leaked promo video hinted at the arrival of an "Audio Magic Eraser" feature.

The same survey reportedly suggests the company could also be working on a feature that would "enhance" the reaction sounds from friends and family during a sports match while simultaneously eliminating background noise from a stadium using the same noise removal tool that is backed by AI.

Another hint from the survey points to the development of a feature that will improve group photos captured on Pixel phones. The feature described in the survey mentions the use of the "phone's AI" to make a "perfect group photo" even if one of the subjects was distracted. The survey suggests that the phone will do this by "merging everyone's best shot" using AI on the smartphone.

According to an Android Central report that cites Rahman's Patreon post, the upcoming Pixel smartphones could also boast a feature that will allow Pixel 8 owners to quickly reply to messages using their voice. The Google Assistant already allows users to send messages using voice commands, but the upcoming smartphones could take that a step further by allowing users to reply to messages.

Rahman found references to a voice-based response feature while sifting through Android code that suggests users would be able to say "Hey Google, reply" and then dictate a response to the Google Assistant. The Android expert has a strong track record when it comes to unearthing new features on Android, and if the information shared is accurate, it could ease the process of responding to notifications — without touching your phone.

