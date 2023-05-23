Technology News
Samsung Rollable Flex Display With Ability to Expand Over 5 Times for Tablets and Laptops Unveiled

Samsung's Sensor OLED display technology can recognise fingerprints anywhere on the screen and measure heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 17:43 IST
Samsung Rollable Flex Display With Ability to Expand Over 5 Times for Tablets and Laptops Unveiled

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

Samsung Rollable Flex extending to more than 5 times its original size

Highlights
  • Samsung Rollable Flex can be expanded up to 10.10 inches
  • The firm's Sensor OLED can recognise fingerprints anywhere on the screen
  • Samsung has not mentioned when these displays will feature on its devices

Samsung Rollable Flex was unveiled by the company on Tuesday as its latest screen technology for devices with rollable displays. The South Korean conglomerate says its Rollable Flex display can expand more than five times in length — just like a scroll. Samsung says the newly unveiled display technology could be used in mobile devices like tablets and laptops. Other brands like Motorola previously showed off a rollable concept phone at the MWC 2023 earlier this year, while Samsung showed off four new display technologies at CES 2023.

The company on Tuesday unveiled the Samsung Rollable Flex display, which is capable of expanding from 49 mm to 254.4 mm — more than five times its original size. The display can be rolled and unrolled on an O-shaped axis to overcome limitations faced by exiting slidable and foldable displays, according to the firm. 

Samsung also unveiled a new Sensor OLED display technology that is capable of recognising fingerprints anywhere on the screen. In addition to biometric authentication, the display is also capable of measuring heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels by touching two fingers to the display, which uses a light-sensing organic photodiode (OPD) to measure OLED light as it is reflected based on the relaxation and contraction of blood vessels located in the finger.

samsung sensor oled samsungdisplay Samsung Sensor OLED

Samsung Sensor OLED measures a person's health using their fingers
Photo Credit: Samsung Display

 

In order to get an accurate measurement of a person's blood pressure, Samsung says it will measure two fingers on either hand simultaneously. The firm says the Sensor OLED display technology is capable of measuring health information more accurately than "existing wearable devices".

Aside from the Rollable Flex and Sensor OLED display technologies, Samsung says it will also introduce a Flex In & Out display that can fold inward and outward at 360 degrees, and a Flex Hybrid screen that has both foldable and slidable technologies. It will also unveil a Slidable Flex Solo display than can extend from a 13-inch tablet to a 17-inch screen.

While Samsung says that its new Rollable Flex display technology can be used in future tablets and laptops, there's no word on when it plans to introduce it to any of its products. Similarly, there's no word on when the new Sensor OLED technology is coming to consumer devices like smartphones or tablets.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Rollable Flex Display With Ability to Expand Over 5 Times for Tablets and Laptops Unveiled
