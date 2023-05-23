Samsung Rollable Flex was unveiled by the company on Tuesday as its latest screen technology for devices with rollable displays. The South Korean conglomerate says its Rollable Flex display can expand more than five times in length — just like a scroll. Samsung says the newly unveiled display technology could be used in mobile devices like tablets and laptops. Other brands like Motorola previously showed off a rollable concept phone at the MWC 2023 earlier this year, while Samsung showed off four new display technologies at CES 2023.

The company on Tuesday unveiled the Samsung Rollable Flex display, which is capable of expanding from 49 mm to 254.4 mm — more than five times its original size. The display can be rolled and unrolled on an O-shaped axis to overcome limitations faced by exiting slidable and foldable displays, according to the firm.

Samsung also unveiled a new Sensor OLED display technology that is capable of recognising fingerprints anywhere on the screen. In addition to biometric authentication, the display is also capable of measuring heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels by touching two fingers to the display, which uses a light-sensing organic photodiode (OPD) to measure OLED light as it is reflected based on the relaxation and contraction of blood vessels located in the finger.

Samsung Sensor OLED measures a person's health using their fingers

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

In order to get an accurate measurement of a person's blood pressure, Samsung says it will measure two fingers on either hand simultaneously. The firm says the Sensor OLED display technology is capable of measuring health information more accurately than "existing wearable devices".

Aside from the Rollable Flex and Sensor OLED display technologies, Samsung says it will also introduce a Flex In & Out display that can fold inward and outward at 360 degrees, and a Flex Hybrid screen that has both foldable and slidable technologies. It will also unveil a Slidable Flex Solo display than can extend from a 13-inch tablet to a 17-inch screen.

While Samsung says that its new Rollable Flex display technology can be used in future tablets and laptops, there's no word on when it plans to introduce it to any of its products. Similarly, there's no word on when the new Sensor OLED technology is coming to consumer devices like smartphones or tablets.

