Moto G54 5G Launch Date Set for September 5; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC

Moto G54 5G is expected to succeed the Moto G53 5G, which was released in December 2022.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 August 2023 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: X/ evleaks

Moto G54 5G is seen in black, blue and green colour options

  • Moto G54 5G is likely to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phone could feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • Moto G54 5G is expected to pack a 4,850mAh battery

Moto G54 5G is confirmed to launch in China in September. The phone is expected to succeed the Moto G53 5G, which was launched in December 2022 in China and later globally in January 2023. Recently, leaked images of the Moto G54 had hinted at the design of the handset, while other rumours have also suggested some key specifications of the handset. Its predecessor, the Moto G53 5G, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The successor is expected to launch with upgrades over the older model.

In a post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Motorola confirmed that the Moto G54 5G will launch in China on September 5. The phone was previously spotted on the FCC website with the model number XT-2343-1, which suggested that the phone will support dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 /b/g/n/ac, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity. It was also reportedly spotted on TDRA and BIS certification sites.

Meanwhile, according to a report by MySmartPrice, the design renders of the Moto G54 have been listed on China's TENAA website. The images reportedly show a similar design to that of the previous leaks. The dual rear camera unit alongside the LED flash is said to be placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera island in the top left corner of the back panel. The display reportedly gets thick side bezels and a centre-aligned hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. The phone is said to launch in black, blue and green colour options.

As per the report, the Moto G54 to said to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will reportedly arrive with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The camera module is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor in the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Moto G54 5G is said to pack a 4,850mAh battery and could be offered in Ambrosia, Ballad Blue, Coronet Blue, and Outer Space colour options. Meanwhile, its predecessor, the Moto G53 5G is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the 4GB + 128GB variant and is available in Ink Blue, Arctic Silver, and Pale Pink colour options.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
