Pebble Game of Thrones Themed Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details

Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2023 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: Pebble India

Pebble Game of Thrones limited edition price in India is set at Rs. 5,499.

Highlights
  • Pebble's Game of Thrones-themed smartwatch sports an always-on display
  • The limited-edition smartwatch features responsive GoT-themed watch faces
  • The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch can track several sports modes

The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch was launched in India on Friday. This wearable device sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an always-on mode housed in a circular chassis. The watch has responsive GoT-themed watch faces and ships with leather straps, according to the company. It lets you take calls from your smartphone via a Bluetooth connection and can track a range of sports and fitness activities. The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch packs a 250mAh battery and is said to offer up to seven days of standby time.

Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch price in India, availability

The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 5,499. It is available for sale via Pebble's website and Amazon.

The Game of Thrones-themed smartwatch from Pebble is available in Black, Grey, and Gold colour options.

Pebble Game of Thrones specifications, features

The newly launched Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch sports a circular dial with leather straps and a crown-shaped button. It is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and has an optional always-on mode. The latest offering from the wearable maker supports Bluetooth calling via a connected smartphone, enabling users to take phone calls from the watch. The wearable is compatible with both iOS as well as Android smartphones.

The limited edition smartwatch is capable of tracking various health parameters including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. It also supports tracking for multiple sports and fitness activities. The watch offers responsive GoT-themed watch faces to choose from. It has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch is powered by a 250mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to seven days of use on a single charge. The wearable supports magnetic charging, according to the company. Other highlights of the watch include a calculator app, an alarm clock, a torch that uses the watch display, a stopwatch, and music controls. It weighs 172g. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
