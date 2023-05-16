Samsung Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro have been launched in the US as military-focused phones. These smartphones are said to be “mission-ready ” phones that support “the requirements of tactical and classified applications”. They are designed to meet the US military security requirements. They come with features such as the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) and the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit (BATDOK). Though the phones get additional software, security features, and a rugged case, the basic functionalities like display features and more remain the same.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition features

The Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition comes with exclusive features like night vision mode, stealth mode, and lock screen auto rotate among others. The other basic specifications are the same as the standard Galaxy S23, which includes a 6.1-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It comes with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. For optics, the Galaxy S23 has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor. The phone also offers 8K video recording at 30 frames per second fps and a 360-degree audio recording feature. It houses a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition features

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition too comes with exclusive tactical features along with a rugged design that is said to be tested against MIL-STD-810H and a 1.5m drop test. Additionally, it offers an IP68 rating resistance against dust, dirt, sand, and water.

It has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The handset packs a 4,050mAh battery and features a dual rear camera set up, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Apart from these, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition are also equipped with Samsung DeX software, which offers a PC-like experience letting operators complete reports, training, or mission planning when in the vehicle or back at the base,” the company said in a statement. The smartphones support multiple carrier networks and the use of private 5G SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, and CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service).

Additionally, Samsung said that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition phones use DualDAR architecture to secure the device through dual-layered encryption. It works even when the phone is in switched off or in an unauthenticated state.

