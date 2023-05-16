Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to pack some big upgrades.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2023 12:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldables are said to launch a few weeks earlier
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to have a new hinge with minor upgrades
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to have a larger outer cover display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables were earlier speculated to be launched in August, 2023. However, a recent report claimed that the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables may have been preponed in an attempt to boost the firm's Q3 profits. The same report also mentioned that Samsung has already begun ordering components for the same, and that it would allow it to launch its foldables by July. And now, there's news from another source, which gives us an expected launch date.

As reported by Korean publication Chosun, (via tipster Abhishek Yadav), Samsung will be launching its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26. The source also claims that the launch will take place in Seoul, Korea itself even though the foldables will be announced globally. Samsung's previous launches have taken place mainly in the United States.

The date has been brought forward by a few weeks compared to last year's Unpacked launch event, which was held globally between August 10-11. The same source also points out that phones will go on sale August 11, even though the launch takes place a few weeks earlier.

Just like the previous report regarding the preponed launch date, this one also points out that the preponement is aimed at boosting the company's sales performance. In the same report, an unknown source familiar with Samsung's situation, states that preponement with launch dates will allow the company to keep the phone on sale for a long duration of its third quarter (July to September), which should reflect better earnings in the same.

This year, more than ever, Samsung's foldables will be competing with a wide range of foldables from Chinese smartphone brands, like Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola. Going by the latest leaks, it's easy to conclude that Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a much bigger outer display compared to the outgoing Galaxy Z Flip 4 model. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 on the other hand is expected to get minor upgrades. Both handsets are also expected to be upgraded to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs, just like the customised versions of the processors on the recent Galaxy S23 lineup.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
