Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables were earlier speculated to be launched in August, 2023. However, a recent report claimed that the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables may have been preponed in an attempt to boost the firm's Q3 profits. The same report also mentioned that Samsung has already begun ordering components for the same, and that it would allow it to launch its foldables by July. And now, there's news from another source, which gives us an expected launch date.

As reported by Korean publication Chosun, (via tipster Abhishek Yadav), Samsung will be launching its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26. The source also claims that the launch will take place in Seoul, Korea itself even though the foldables will be announced globally. Samsung's previous launches have taken place mainly in the United States.

The date has been brought forward by a few weeks compared to last year's Unpacked launch event, which was held globally between August 10-11. The same source also points out that phones will go on sale August 11, even though the launch takes place a few weeks earlier.

Just like the previous report regarding the preponed launch date, this one also points out that the preponement is aimed at boosting the company's sales performance. In the same report, an unknown source familiar with Samsung's situation, states that preponement with launch dates will allow the company to keep the phone on sale for a long duration of its third quarter (July to September), which should reflect better earnings in the same.

This year, more than ever, Samsung's foldables will be competing with a wide range of foldables from Chinese smartphone brands, like Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola. Going by the latest leaks, it's easy to conclude that Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a much bigger outer display compared to the outgoing Galaxy Z Flip 4 model. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 on the other hand is expected to get minor upgrades. Both handsets are also expected to be upgraded to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs, just like the customised versions of the processors on the recent Galaxy S23 lineup.

