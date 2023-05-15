Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 in New Lime Colour Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime colour option will go on sale on May 16.

Updated: 15 May 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy S23 (pictured) in the new Lime colour option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime colour is available in two storage options
  • It was launched in Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black colours
  • Galaxy S23 will now be available in 5 colour options

Samsung Galaxy S23 was unveiled in India earlier this year at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, and the flagship series smartphone is now available in a new Lime colour option. The phone was initially launched in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colourways. The Galaxy S23 is equipped with a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset sports a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and houses a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor.

In a press release on Monday, Samsung announced the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S23 in a new Lime colour option. The flagship handset will go on sale in the new colour option from Tuesday (May 16).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime colour price in India

The Galaxy S23 Lime colour will be available in two storage configurations 8GB + 128 GB and 8GB + 256 GB priced at Rs. 74,999 and 79,999 respectively.

Samsung is also offering an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000 which can be clubbed with a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on eligible bank transactions. This lowers the price of both storage variants of the Galaxy S23 to Rs. 61,999 and Rs. 66,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime colour specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime colour variant has the same specifications as the other Galaxy S23 handsets. The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

The handset houses a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Galaxy S23 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone also supports charging other devices like wireless earbuds via Wireless PowerShare. It weighs 168g and measures 170.9x146.3x7.6mm, according to the company.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
