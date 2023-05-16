Technology News
Samsung to Develop ChatGPT-Like Generative AI for Internal Use in Collaboration With Naver: Report

Samsung is reportedly looking to prevent sensitive and proprietary information from being leaked through the use of an internal tool.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2023 11:14 IST
Samsung is also reportedly working on AI chips with Naver

Samsung is also reportedly working on AI chips with Naver

Highlights
  • Samsung's purported AI tool will be used by its semiconductor division
  • The firm recently banned its employees from using AI tools like ChatGPT
  • Samsung and Naver could launch the tool in October

Samsung is reportedly working on a generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can rival OpenAI's popular ChatGPT service. The South Korean conglomerate is said to have partnered with another Korean technology giant to develop the AI tool. The service is said to be available only to Samsung employees and the company is looking to prevent sensitive data from being leaked due to the use of public AI tools — it will first use the homegrown tool in its semiconductor business and later in the its other businesses, according to a report.

A report in The Korea Economic Daily, citing people familiar with the matter, states that Samsung is working with Naver to create an AI platform that can compete with ChatGPT. However, this service will be available in Korean and only to Samsung's semiconductor division — Device Solutions (DS). Other businesses, like Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) division could eventually gain access to the tool.

The report does not mention a name for the generative AI service, but states that the South Korean firms are looking at launching the tool in October. Samsung and Naver are yet to publicly announce the development of the tool.

Samsung's purported AI tool will run on Naver's HyperCLOVA X, a hyper-scale AI platform that is aimed at offering improved support for Korean in AI-backed services, according to the report, which states that the platform learned 6,500 times more words in Korean than OpenAI's popular offering.

However, conversing in Korean won't be the only advantage of the in-house service. Samsung will provide Naver with details of its semiconductors, which will power the generative AI tool. Using an internal tool will also help prevent the leaking of internal source code or other proprietary information. Samsung recently blocked its employees from using publicly available AI tools like ChatGPT after an engineer leaked company data after uploading it to OpenAI's tool.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Naver, AI, Generative AI, Artificial Intelligence
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More

