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iQOO Neo 12 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch, Pre-Orders Open in China

iQOO Neo 12 is currently available for pre-order in China via the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 12:36 IST
iQOO Neo 12 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch, Pre-Orders Open in China

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 12 will feature a hole-punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 12 will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC
  • iQOO Neo 12 will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • iQOO Neo 12 will be offered in three colour options
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iQOO Neo 12 is scheduled to be launched in China later this month, arriving as the next-generation Neo model. The company recently started teasing the debut of the phone, revealing its key details. The iQOO Neo 12 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It will be offered in three colour options. Now, the smartphone is available for pre-order in the country via the company's website. Moreover, the tech firm has revealed the battery capacity and charging support details of the upcoming iQOO Neo 12. It is also confirmed to carry a dual rear camera unit.

iQOO Neo 12 Specifications, Features Teased

In a post on Weibo, the Vivo sub-brand announced that the iQOO Neo 12 is now available for pre-order in China via the Vivo online store. The microsite confirms that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 9,000mAh Blue Ocean Battery with the fifth-generation Silicon Anode Technology and an energy density of up to 916Wh/L. The handset will also feature Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0.

The iQOO Neo 12 will also debut with support for 100W wired fast charging. The handset is claimed to provide up to 11.6 hours of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) gaming or up to 29.9 hours of short-form video playback on a single charge. The iQOO Neo 12 is confirmed to sport the industry's first 2K resolution display that refreshes at up to 185Hz with the fourth-generation pTSF technology.

Moreover, the screen of the iQOO Neo 12 will offer a 500Hz multi-touch touch sampling rate, a 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and the Q-Flex control technology. It is also claimed to be the industry's first phone to feature the Sky Mirror luminescent material, with an 18 percent higher luminous efficiency than its predecessor. The display will also provide up to 2,200 nits peak brightness and 1 nit minimum brightness.

The iQOO Neo 12 will be equipped with a “2K 185Hz Driver” (translated from Chinese) chip. The company recently announced that the iQOO Neo 12 will be launched in China on October 28 at 19:00 local time (4:30 pm IST). It is confirmed to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a dedicated Q3 gaming chip. The phone will be available for purchase in Contest, Shadow Black, and Frost Blade Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options.

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Further reading: iQOO Neo 12, iQOO, iQOO Neo 12 Launch, iQOO Neo 12 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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