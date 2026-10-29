Samsung W27 was launched in China on Thursday, during the tech giant's ‘Heart of the World' event. The China-exclusive smartphone is based on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the company's flagship book-style foldable. The new Samsung W27 brings a premium two-tone design, with a mid-frame finished in the gold shade. The handset is offered in two colour options and two storage configurations. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The phone also carries a triple rear camera system. The foldable packs a 5,000mAh battery. It sports an 8-inch foldable screen and a 6.5-inch outer screen.

Samsung W27 Price, Availability

Samsung W27 price starts at CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2,72,000) for the base model featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line option, with the same RAM as the base variant and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 21,999 (about Rs. 3,15,000).

The latest premium foldable from the tech giant is scheduled to go on sale in China on November 13 via the Samsung online store. The Samsung W27 is offered in two colour options, namely Jihu Blue and Jixia Hong (translated from Chinese).

Samsung W27 Specifications

The Samsung W27 is a dual-SIM foldable smartphone. It ships with the latest Android 17-based One UI 9. The handset sports an 8-inch QXGA+ (2,504 x 2,256 pixels) 2X Dynamic AMOLED foldable display on the inside, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 16 million colours. On the outside, the Samsung W27 boasts a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,520 pixels) 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same features as the inner screen.

Qualcomm's custom octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset powers the Samsung W27. It features six efficiency cores clocked at 3.6GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 4.74GHz. The smartphone also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The company has not specified the ingress protection rating. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ships with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Samsung W27 carries a triple rear camera setup, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.7) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. For selfies, the Samsung W27 features two 10-megapixel cameras, one each on the inner and outer displays.

The Samsung W27 packs a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 45W (wired) and 20W (wireless) fast charging. The foldable measures 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.1mm in the unfolded state and 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 in the folded state. The handset weighs about 215g.