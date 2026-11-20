Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in India and other global markets earlier this year. Unlike last year, the series now includes two models, adding a wide-folding option. Months after their launch, the rumoured successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra have been spotted on a certification website, seemingly confirming their arrival. Expected to be named Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, the foldables are said to debut in mid-2027. Previous reports suggest that the Ultra model will likely retain its rear camera system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Series Might Launch in July Next Year

Android Treasure reports that two unspecified Samsung handsets have been listed on the IMEI database with model numbers SM-F986U and SM-F981U. These model numbers reportedly belong to the US versions of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra and the wide-folding Galaxy Z Fold 9, respectively. The foldables also appeared on the website under the codenames Q9 and H9, respectively. The early listings hint that the smartphones could be on track for a 2027 debut.

According to the report, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra in July 2027. The Q9 codename could be split into two variants. One listing reportedly belongs to the next-generation Galaxy Z TriFold, while the other codename could refer to the conventional book-style Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra. The anticipated launch of the new phones is still months away. So, take these details with a pinch of salt.

However, this is not the first time that details about the two phones have surfaced online. Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 will bring back the under-display camera on the inner foldable display. The company abandoned the technology with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and this year's Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. The report cited compromised camera quality as the reason for Samsung's decision.

Previous reports have also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra will feature a similar triple rear camera unit to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. For reference, the smartphone features a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.