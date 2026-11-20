Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 might feature an under-display camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra might retain a triple rear camera unit
Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the rumoured foldables
Advertisement
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in India and other global markets earlier this year. Unlike last year, the series now includes two models, adding a wide-folding option. Months after their launch, the rumoured successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra have been spotted on a certification website, seemingly confirming their arrival. Expected to be named Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, the foldables are said to debut in mid-2027. Previous reports suggest that the Ultra model will likely retain its rear camera system.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Series Might Launch in July Next Year
Android Treasure reports that two unspecified Samsung handsets have been listed on the IMEI database with model numbers SM-F986U and SM-F981U. These model numbers reportedly belong to the US versions of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra and the wide-folding Galaxy Z Fold 9, respectively. The foldables also appeared on the website under the codenames Q9 and H9, respectively. The early listings hint that the smartphones could be on track for a 2027 debut.
According to the report, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra in July 2027. The Q9 codename could be split into two variants. One listing reportedly belongs to the next-generation Galaxy Z TriFold, while the other codename could refer to the conventional book-style Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra. The anticipated launch of the new phones is still months away. So, take these details with a pinch of salt.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
...More