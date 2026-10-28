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Samsung W27 Leaked Renders Show Foldable Phone From Multiple Angles Ahead of Launch

Samsung's W27 model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 17:18 IST
Samsung W27 Leaked Renders Show Foldable Phone From Multiple Angles Ahead of Launch

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (pictured) comes in three colourways

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Highlights
  • The foldable features a dark blue rear panel and gold accents
  • The leaked images show three rear cameras arranged vertically
  • The renders offer a look at the phone in folded and unfolded forms
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Samsung is expected to introduce its next W-series foldable phone in China soon, and fresh renders have now given us a better idea of what to expect from the device. Shared by a tipster, the images show the Samsung W27 from multiple angles, including its folded and unfolded forms. The leak follows earlier reports about the handset's design and expected specifications. The W27 is tipped to launch on October 29, although the South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm the details.

Samsung W27 Design, Colour Options Leaked

Tipster Evan Blass (@evanblass) shared a collage of renders on X showing the purported Samsung W27 from several angles. The renders show the handset with a dark blue rear panel, gold-coloured frame and hinge, and a vertically arranged triple rear camera setup. A small insignia is visible near the bottom of the back panel. As the tipster, the colourway will likely be marketed as Aura Blue.

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The images also show the phone in folded and unfolded configurations, offering a closer look at both displays and its side profile. While the latest renders show the phone in blue, earlier reports suggest it could also be available in a red finish.

Samsung W27 Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung W27 is expected to share most of its specifications with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, although the company has yet to confirm its hardware details. Based on previous reports, the foldable could feature an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.

Samsung's W27 model is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

Samsung is expected to unveil the W27 in China on October 29. Like previous models in the company's W series, it is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The company is likely to reveal pricing and availability details on the day of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung W27, Samsung W27 launch, Samsung W27 design, Samsung W27 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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