Samsung is expected to introduce its next W-series foldable phone in China soon, and fresh renders have now given us a better idea of what to expect from the device. Shared by a tipster, the images show the Samsung W27 from multiple angles, including its folded and unfolded forms. The leak follows earlier reports about the handset's design and expected specifications. The W27 is tipped to launch on October 29, although the South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm the details.

Samsung W27 Design, Colour Options Leaked

Tipster Evan Blass (@evanblass) shared a collage of renders on X showing the purported Samsung W27 from several angles. The renders show the handset with a dark blue rear panel, gold-coloured frame and hinge, and a vertically arranged triple rear camera setup. A small insignia is visible near the bottom of the back panel. As the tipster, the colourway will likely be marketed as Aura Blue.

The images also show the phone in folded and unfolded configurations, offering a closer look at both displays and its side profile. While the latest renders show the phone in blue, earlier reports suggest it could also be available in a red finish.

Samsung W27 Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung W27 is expected to share most of its specifications with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, although the company has yet to confirm its hardware details. Based on previous reports, the foldable could feature an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.

Samsung's W27 model is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

Samsung is expected to unveil the W27 in China on October 29. Like previous models in the company's W series, it is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The company is likely to reveal pricing and availability details on the day of the launch.